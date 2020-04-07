Great Free Games to Play This Year

Destiny 2

Although the story of Destiny is a mixed bag of failures and successes, there is no doubt that when competing as a free title it is a phenomenal choice. Destiny is a looter shooter best enjoyed with friends, but still a blast when entering its domain alone. It’s worth mentioning that there are still paid for options for this title, but ultimately it can still be enjoyed without paying a cent.

PES Lite

Maybe it’s just my personal echo chamber, but for a while it felt that FIFA has reigned supreme and ultimately uncontested as the go to title for your football needs. PES however has a pretty awesome little trick up its sleeve… A free version and it’s just as fantastic as that sounds – enough gameplay and team building for all of us.

Warzone

Warzone has a pretty cool concept, that I for one welcome. It’s a typical Battle Royale which automatically gets points for not being Fortnight. I for one really like its Gulag concept. When you are downed for the first time, you get the opportunity to 1v1 another player who was also downed, should you win – you are resurrected for free. If you lose, you can still be brought back, but at a price.

Pandemic Express

Do you like trains? Do you like zombies? Well then, this game is for you… It has Trains and Zombies. Basically, the concepts seem stolen out of Overwatch - you climb atop a train and kill of waves of zombies in order to move your train forward. Although it has a simplistic concept, it is still undeniable fun.

Apex Legends

One of the more recognisable titles on this list, Apex dropped out of nowhere and created a storm that was rivalled by few before it. The game has certainly lost a bit of steam, but as far as battle royale’s go it is a personal favourite of mine. It boasts a lively cast of characters that you can easily learn to love.

Undefeated

Undefeated is an indie title that has outperformed all reasonable expectation. Made by a small ambitious team, the game puts you in the shoes of “Not-Superman.” The sense of power the game gives you is what really shines and although it does lack some content – for a free title it’s worth the download.

Hordes.IO

One of the things we love most about modern gaming is that small teams do not equal low quality games. There are extreme examples that exist such as Stardew valley, but there are also some lesser known gems, and this is one of them. Hordes.IO is a large-scale-free-to-play-browser-based-MMO RPG… Beat that. As an added bonus, we can’t help but notice the Minecraft meets WoW feel the game offers via visuals alone.

Dota Underlords

There are a number of notable auto battlers today, but Dota Underlords is perhaps the most polished and the one that most closely resembles the original Dota Auto Chess (still available on the Dota2 client.) The game is surprisingly addictive, and we'd even strongly recommend it to those of you who think they couldn’t possibly enjoy it… You probably can.

Dungeon Defenders 2

The author has lost many hours to Dungeon Defenders 2. It’s a wonderfully unique experience with few titles that do what it does, as well as it does. A Hero Tower Defence with an adorable art style and a surprisingly deep combat system that allows for flexible play styles and a platform for many fond memories to be made. Though the game doesn’t boast the community it once had – it’s still a particularly fine game to play with a bit of patience and even better with a few friends.

Path of Exile