AAA Games to look out for in 2022

If you are wondering what is on the horizon, which names will ring throughout the year or bring a breath of life into an existing franchise (sorry I couldn’t resist) we have got you covered.

Horizon Forbidden West

Robot Dinosaurs! Actually, this game is very deep. It’s easy to forget how much effort was made by the developers whilst crafting this gorgeous world, how the storytellers gave us a strong female protagonist who its hard not to love and how intricate and profound the story is… Well because Robot Dinosaurs! It is great though on all fronts and from early information, Forbidden West looks like its going to be another killer outing for a franchise we expect so much of.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring © FromSoftware

We would forgive you if you felt nervous about the Elden Ring release. Not that it has done anything wrong, but the last time a game had as much hype surrounding it, we got Cyberflop 20buggybug. However, the mere presence of George R.R Martin and the history of success from the souls titles, particularly Sekiro, means that we are ready to feel the hurt and love every second of the Elden Ring.

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Zelda Breath of the Wild © Nintendo

The original Zelda Breath of the Wild created a new experience. The game was unlike any Zelda that came before it and ultimately invented a new version of open world games that many imitated, I am looking at you Genshin and Immortals, but never mess with the original. Zelda BotW is a game so good that people who still believe Zelda wears green and wields the Master Sword got stuck in alongside the rest of us.

Starfield

Now, I know that many of us are staring into our library of Skyrim versions wondering why Elder Scrolls 6 isn’t the game coming out this year, but let’s be fair – we have some great high fantasy games to look forward to already in 2022. Starfield is different to the Fallout and Elder Scrolls worlds and maybe that’s a good thing. Maybe Bethesda can create a story that captivates us for another ten years, but this time whilst we travel the stars.

God of War – Ragnarok

Dad of Boy 2! I recall the first moments I experienced witnessing the magic of God of War. It boggled my mind how gripping “the stranger” was, how elaborate the fight scenes were and how engrossing it all was. How did a game that we loved for being a punchy-crunchy-beat-em-up-kinda-side-scroller elegantly transition into a deep, poised, and mature adventure? If you are playing on PC, you can grab the original now, for those with a Playstation, get ready for the Ragnarok! And Thor!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Every now and then a new Pokémon is released, and older and younger gamers alike can meet in a space that is timeless. It’s easy to lose 50 hours to a Pokémon game and love every moment of it. Here’s the thing though, this is a precursor to the world we have really been waiting for. This is Pokémon dabbling with the MMO genre. We have wanted it since the 2000’s, maybe Arceus will be most famous for ushering in a new type of Pokémon game.

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Guild Wars 2 © ArenaNet

Whilst you are waiting for a Pokemon MMO, it’s time to take the spotlight off Final Fantasy XIV. Guild Wars 2 is one of the single best MMO’s that has ever existed. It’s also one of the few that you can play without dishing out a subscription fee every month and isn’t a free to play cash shop model. No, Guild Wars 2 is a pay to own title that is releasing a highly anticipated expansion this year and it’s definitely going to be a winner.

The Witcher 3: Complete Edition

We are finishing off with a potential redemption arc. If you have made the horrible inexcusable mistake of being a gamer and not giving the Witcher 3 a chance, well this is a critical moment for you, my friend. The Witcher 3 complete edition is touted as a remaster for next gen consoles and PC’s. It’s free to anyone who owned the original and CD Projekt Red need a win. The game is so good that I find myself reminiscing unprovoked in traffic, unwillingly using it as a reference point to good concepts in games and stand to attention the moment I hear any mention of it. For those who have yet to play, I am envious, for the rest of us I’ll see you in White Orchard.

Oh, the excitement is in the air. 2022 isn’t sleeping on us when it comes to exciting titles just around the corner and there is so much more. Titles that don’t quite fit into the AAA category but are equally exceptional and indie hits just waiting to be discovered. Here’s to 2022 and every special gaming moment ahead of us.