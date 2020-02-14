5 games to play this Valentine's day

For some of us Valentine's Day is a celebration of love. A day when you show your loved one why they specifically are the light of your life, the apple of your eye, your special someone. A day to show your affection through a candlelit dinner, flowers or presents. For others, Valentine's Day is commercial garbage. An unnecessary and a made up day to enable materialism and consumerism. Whatever the case, love in all its form is something to be celebrated. These are 5 games (which are also actually really good!) that you can play with your partner, alone or with your friends this Valentine's.

Mass Effect 2 © Bioware

Mass Effect (PS3, Xbox 360/One and PC)

First of all, the Mass Effect games are amazing. With huge replay value. One of the best things about these games is the vast number of options available. You can pick between several different classes for your main character, with different skills to master. You can be good or evil. There are several options of which companions you’re taking with you on the adventure. The games, which are hundreds of hours long by the way, will be a different adventure every time you play them, if you want. And speaking of love, you can decide to get to know your companions up close and personal. The romantic interest system lets you build intimate relations with your desired companion through branched conversation options. Not only does it make the game feel more organic and real, it enhances the experience and makes you actually feel for the NPCs.

Stardew Valley (Switch, PC, iOS, PS4 and Xbox One)

Oh, the game that triggers all your desires to just pack your bags and move to the countryside to start a new life, as a farmer. Well, for some of us at least. Stardew Valley is a game about a city boy or girl, moving out to the rural area of Pelican Town to manage your grandfathers farm. Once there, you build your farm up, go on adventures, get friendly with the townspeople, meet that special someone, and start a family. This charming pastel-colored farming simulator is, in its core, all about love. Love for the nature, love for adventure, caring about your crops and animals and relishing friendships. As the game progresses, when your farm grows more sophisticated and your house gets bigger, you’ll understand that Stardew Valley is about starting a family. There are several different guys and gals in Pelican Town to choose from. So, pick your favorite and start your courtship (which basically means to give them presents. A LOT of them). Pretty authentic, amiright?

Pixelated love © Freebird Games

To the Moon (PC, Switch and iOS)

So simple, yet so beautiful. To the Moon is an example why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. It’s not all about the latest graphics and action-packed adventures – it’s actually more about storytelling, and the story in To the Moon is quite amazing. Gripping, beautiful, captivating and real, To the Moon tells a story about a dying man whose last wish is to go to the moon. With a new technology that gives the subject artificial memories, his dying wish might come true. To the Moon is a game about love, loss, life and hope. After you’re finished, you might appreciate certain things in life a little more. And yeah, you will shed a tear or two.

The Witcher 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

"Toss a coin to your Witcher, O' valley of Plenty, O' valley of Plenty". Jaskier the bard's ballad is just stuck in my head, it seems like. The hype surrounding The Witcher is real. Books, video games and a television series shows just how popular Geralt of Rivia and the rest of the gang are. The most recently addition to the universe, The Witcher on Netflix, has seen the fame skyrocket. Fortunately, the romantic part is a little bit more straightforward and less complicated in the game, though, than in the television series. Your character, witcher Geralt of Rivia, is torn between the sorceresses Yennefer and Triss. Although these are your primary love “targets”, you can spend a night or two with minor characters as well. Through siding in quests, conversation options and displays of affection, you woo your way to a relationship. And while you’re at it, have amazingly fun when you play through one of the last couple of years best open world RPGs.

The Witcher 2 © CD Projekt RED

Professor Layton and the Lost Future (Nintendo DS)