Garden Groove Music is on a mission to build musical bridges

Diving into the depths of South Africa’s house music landscape is an exercise one can happily dedicate days upon days into, and still manage to find something refreshing every time. Below the surface of the acclaimed big labels are plenty of grassroots outfits with an equally important role to play and Garden Groove Music are playing it to perfection. Based in Cape Town with strong local roots the label has gone from launch to respected in a short amount of time, releasing music from Jude Brown (FKA Da Brownie), Zito Mowa, Krippsoulisc, China Charmeleon, Messive Muzik, Leeu and several other talented producers known within the deep space.

A “cross-pollination of dance music” is how label head W.NN.E would describe the sound of the label. The sound is indeed quite varied and happily moves between sub-genres in a way that doesn’t feel forced. Elements of soul and funk can be heard in releases such as Table For Two, a collaboration between W.NN.E, Zito Mowa and T.I.B that takes its influences from the soul-drenched dance ballads that once dominated the South African house space.

On the flip side, there are more aggressive energies to be found in their discography too. One of the label's biggest releases came from another Zito Mowa collaboration, this time with master of the deep & dark Krippsoulisc. Titled Goat Stew, the release is a sublime blend of Mowa’s off-kilter groove and Krippsouliscs brooding atmospheres. Remixes came from W.NN.E and China Charmeleon, the latter of which received widespread approval from DJs & house heads alike.

This lack of a specific sound is intentional, as W.NN.E regards the label as a place to push music that is a bit outside of the norm regardless of what the tone is. In some ways, this is a reflection of his own musical tastes and preferences, and he has come to find “often the track that I sign a release for, isn’t the song that turns out to be the most popular.” The result of this is a discography that has sonic surprises around every corner. One of the more notable recent examples of this is Bones’ Osama release, the original of which comprises a broken style of percussion, aggressive low ends and menacing melodies over the top for a distinctly different style to your usual South African house tune.

Being a small label comes with its challenges though, and by the time a release hits the online airwaves a significant amount of hurdles need to be jumped. “Keeping costs down is a constant problem. Things like mastering and artwork can all cost money to do properly and the return on sales & streaming is small.” W.NN.E has the skills necessary to do all of the mastering in-house and after working with a designer for some time has started to do the artworks himself too.

Garden Groove Music © Supplied

When asked of the origins of the name, he recounts fond memories of the care and the attention his mother paid to their gardens growing up, describing her as having “green thumbs.” The level of care, observation and attention to detail one needs to sustain a garden is not unlike the level of commitment required to run a label. What is additionally striking about the comparison is that gardens are frequently used as spaces for friends & family to congregate and celebrate. In many ways, this is exactly what the Garden Groove Music output has become: an ever-widening family-centred affair.