Get to know B-Boy Da Vinci

Leonardo Kiewiets from Oudtshoorn is a 31-year-old breaker better known as B-Boy Da Vinci. He started dancing at the age of 5 after being inspired to begin dancing by his father and his crew who were breakdancers. He considers himself a rounded b-boy. “I focus on musicality and footwork,” he explains, adding that “my main focus is power style.”
A dedicated dancer, B-Boy Da Vinci trains 4 times a week, 3 times a day. “Fitness exercises in the morning for one hour which includes cardio, upper body exercises, and balancing. Mid-day from 3 PM I practice b-boy for 3 hours. At night I stretch and meditate.”
Draw to a variety of music, B-Boy Da Vinci draws inspiration from African cultural dance and old-school b-boys. He does however draw inspiration from his contemporaries as well. “My favorite dancer locally will be B-boy Benny and international B-boy Negiun from Brazil.”
B-Boy Da Vinci loves dancing because it allows him to focus on nothing else but self-expression. “Dancing helps me block out outside noise. I can be myself and fully express myself when I dance.” Through dancing, he has overcome those who doubted his ability to make dance his career. “I proved a lot of people wrong who told me I won't make it in life by choosing dancing as a career. I made people who doubted my capabilities, believers. “
Dance naturally takes up a lot of B-Boy Da Vinci’s time with him researching new styles, other dancers on the come up or other dancer’s success stories when he’s not training. “When I'm not dancing I hang out with friends. I explore nature and spend time with myself doing self-talk.”
His ultimate goal is to be the Red Bull BC One World Champion and while he doesn’t have a specific strategy to achieve this he believes it is all in the mind. Having won the regional cypher in Oudtshoorn, B-Boy Da Vinci is excited for what’s to come next. “It feels amazing and like I'm a step closer to achieving my ultimate goal!”
With the national finals only a few weeks away, B-Boy Da Vinci is going to continue pushing like he always has and is trusting in his process. “I'm just going to give it my all and stick to my game plan.”
This year, Red Bull BC One is set to find the country’s top B-boy and B-girl with four qualifying cyphers taking place across the country this February and March culminating in the national final taking place in Cape Town on 24 April 2021. Click here for more info.