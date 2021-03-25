Get to know B-Boy Da Vinci

Part of this story Red Bull BC One View Event Calendar

Leonardo Kiewiets from Oudtshoorn is a 31-year-old breaker better known as B-Boy Da Vinci . He started dancing at the age of 5 after being inspired to begin dancing by his father and his crew who were breakdancers. He considers himself a rounded b-boy. “I focus on musicality and footwork,” he explains, adding that “my main focus is power style.”

A dedicated dancer, B-Boy Da Vinci trains 4 times a week, 3 times a day. “Fitness exercises in the morning for one hour which includes cardio, upper body exercises, and balancing. Mid-day from 3 PM I practice b-boy for 3 hours. At night I stretch and meditate.”

B-Boy Da Vinci © Wayne Reiche

Draw to a variety of music, B-Boy Da Vinci draws inspiration from African cultural dance and old-school b-boys. He does however draw inspiration from his contemporaries as well. “My favorite dancer locally will be B-boy Benny and international B-boy Negiun from Brazil.”

B-Boy Da Vinci loves dancing because it allows him to focus on nothing else but self-expression. “Dancing helps me block out outside noise. I can be myself and fully express myself when I dance.” Through dancing, he has overcome those who doubted his ability to make dance his career. “I proved a lot of people wrong who told me I won't make it in life by choosing dancing as a career. I made people who doubted my capabilities, believers. “

Dancing helps me block out outside noise. I can be myself and fully express myself when I dance. B-Boy Da Vinci

Dance naturally takes up a lot of B-Boy Da Vinci’s time with him researching new styles, other dancers on the come up or other dancer’s success stories when he’s not training. “When I'm not dancing I hang out with friends. I explore nature and spend time with myself doing self-talk.”

B-Boy Da Vinci © Wayne Reiche

His ultimate goal is to be the Red Bull BC One World Champion and while he doesn’t have a specific strategy to achieve this he believes it is all in the mind. Having won the regional cypher in Oudtshoorn, B-Boy Da Vinci is excited for what’s to come next. “It feels amazing and like I'm a step closer to achieving my ultimate goal!”