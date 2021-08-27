Here is what we think of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima was a smash hit on release and is widely considered to be one of the best games of 2020. When a game does as well as this title did, it’s only reasonable that the game will get some extra content and releases (just ask Skyrim) and Ghost of Tsushima is no exception, but it is exceptional.

Let’s paint in the details a little more. Ghost of Tsushima is a remarkable game set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan and boasts a storyline that would make most Hollywood directors sit back and takes notes. It’s heart wrenching, bold and completely gripping. The gameplay is no slouch either and may be described best as a beautiful amalgamation of Assassins Creed and Sekiro. The game is visually stunning, and the world seems to come to life around you as scars and monuments are left behind during your progression.

Are you ready © Sucker Punch Productions

Those familiar with a Hollywood definition of a director’s cut may find this to be a little different to the term they are accustomed to, so what exactly does it mean to a computer game? Well, in Ghost of Tsushima’s case it means quality of life improvements, more content, more patches and the power of the PlayStation 5. In this case, it also happens to improve upon the original storyline. Do not take the former comment lightly as the original storyline also happens to be one of the best you can find in gaming today.

As mentioned, the game boasts more content and the most overt stand out is Iki Island. Iki island becomes available in the early chapters of the game and, in the spirit of the game, is based on a real-life island found in Japan. The island is home to an important bit of history to the life of the main character and adds a new ocean of depth to his story. The gameplay has some great enemies and many of the mini-games found in the original title. There are also many interesting easter eggs and collectables to discover and it does make spending that extra moment to take in the scenery that much more rewarding. You will likely find it adds an additional 10 or so hours for the average gamer to the overall playtime.

Beyond the additional content, the directors cut has also taken the time to introduce a new patch to the game. This may not seem terribly exciting, but these additions are often some of the most important (just ask Cyberpunk) and includes minor improvements to the UI, animation corrections, stability and performance improvements and a host of other smaller fixes. Fortunately, the game was already in a healthy state and these changes are really only going to ensure that your already breathtaking time in the new lands of Iki Island or the familiar fields of Tsushima Island are not interrupted by a pesky glitch.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut © Playstation

Then comes the most obvious detail – the version is created for the Playstation 5. If you are fortunate enough to find yourself in possession of one of these powerful systems, your gameplay will be upgraded to 60 fps and provided with increased resolution options. Beyond that its also worth noting that with the superior hardware of the Playstation 5, your gameplay load times will feel much smoother and faster – which let’s be honest is a big deal when it comes to immersion.

And then there is Lock on target! Ghost of Tsushima certainly enjoyed its fair share of criticism around the lack of this option in the original release. So, the addition of this feature is very welcome amongst its fandom, but they didn’t stop with just that. An expanded flexibility to their control setup also means that if you do have a funny and uncommon grip or couldn’t quite find that perfect control scheme, you may find it waiting for you in the latest version.

If you already own the original and are about ready to hit up the PlayStation store and make a new purchase, you will likely appreciate that it isn’t asking of you to pay out for a full new version. You can upgrade your original version for a reduced price. Considering the DLC included, it doesn’t feel like a hard sell for fans of the game. For those who have not played the game before, this may be the best possible experience for you and perhaps a superior experience to those who played the original. As the game is almost entirely better with the storyline enhanced and the gametime improved, it’s a definite win.

Ghost of Tsushima is following up to its incredibly impressive release with a welcome, reasonable, valuable, and quality directors cut. If you are an existing fan of the game or someone who missed out on the first opportunity to dive in, its definitely worth considering unsheathing your blade and entering into the unforgettable journey that awaits on the Islands of Tsushima and Iki.