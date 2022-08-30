Jason Goliath goes for a Spin in this episode of Giving it Gears

Back on the road in his minibus taxi, Goliath’s next challenge took him to Kimberley to learn the intricacies of shifting, drifting, and donuts as he enters the course with top female spinner, Kayla Oliphant. While most kids dream of the day they can get behind the wheel, Kayla started spinning at the age of 14 when her dad bought her a BMW 330, popularly known as 'gusheshe' in Sowetan car culture, and taught her the basics.