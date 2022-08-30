Spinning
Jason Goliath goes for a Spin in this episode of Giving it Gears
Jason and his sidekick Nicholas head to Kimberley to learn more about the sport of spinning with Kayla Oliphant.
Back on the road in his minibus taxi, Goliath’s next challenge took him to Kimberley to learn the intricacies of shifting, drifting, and donuts as he enters the course with top female spinner, Kayla Oliphant. While most kids dream of the day they can get behind the wheel, Kayla started spinning at the age of 14 when her dad bought her a BMW 330, popularly known as 'gusheshe' in Sowetan car culture, and taught her the basics.
Working with Jason Goliath was phenomenal and epic! I enjoyed the fact that I was able to take part in this project and take my career to the next level
From then on, she taught herself freestyle drifting and worked her way up to became one of the country's top spinners. The pro drifter is now a household name on the scene, having clinched second place at the 2019 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto competition. Needless to say, Goliath has got to ‘give it gears’ if he wants to keep up with this young firecracker.
“As expected, people don’t believe that I am a woman doing what I do,” explained Oliphant in an interview with Sowetan Live. “There were not many women competing and I think there needs to be more of a balance when it comes to that”. She will be back to burn rubber with the best of them once again when Shay' iMoto returns on 3 September 2022.