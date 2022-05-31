Watch what happens when an aerobatics pilot takes a comedian for a flip

The first episode of ' Giving it Gears ' – a new Red Bull TV series in which Jason Goliath and sidekick Nicholas take on some of the world’s greatest motorsports athletes in their extreme elements – sees the duo in Gqeberha to go flying with Patrick Davidson .

Pat Davidson secured his flying license at the age of 17, despite his previous tendency to feel sick in the air. Thanks to his world-class-pilot dad’s ever-present encouragement, he persevered and manged to get over the illness, later going on to enter the world of aerobatics in 2017.

Giving it Gears with Patrick Davidson © Wayne de Lange / Silverbullet Productions

“I have met some interesting people in my life, but none that have made me laugh as much as Nick and Jason,” says Pat, reflecting back on shooting the first episode. “I really enjoyed the ‘behind the scenes’ stories, constant competitiveness and chirping between the two. We spoke a lot about our passion for fast cars and other nice things, but the thing I liked most is that they were just really solid guys with fantastic work ethic and respect for those working with them, regardless of position or title.”

"This has definitely been the smallest plane I've been in, in fact, it's the smallest seat I've ever had to fit my body into, ever!" says Jason. But when you are doing the things Pat Davidson is able to do, you want to be in a small tight seat to feel like you are held in at all times!"

Giving it Gears with Patrick Davidson © Wayne de Lange / Silverbullet Productions

I am a very comfortable flyer, I love flying, I love turbulence. Uhh, I'm the guy that if it's getting bad and the air things drop out from the plane, I'm the guy that lifts his hands up like I'm on a rollercoaster instead of the guy who puts up his hands and screams like it's the end of the world. Jason Goliath

According to Jason, the first thing that went through his mind on take-off was, how he was in a propeller-powered rocket ship. "It felt like I was taking off at NASA. The first take-off he pulls it up so steep that you literally feel all of the G-forces immediately, and that's how I imagine an astronaut would feel. Am I saying I would be an astronaut, no. Could I be, after being with Pat Davidson? Definitely…definitely, definitely, definitely!"

"My second thought was that I'm gonna die, because my body and Pat's body are in very different Whatsapp groups when it comes to the ability to handle G-forces."

According to Jason, Pat's skill level can only be compared to that of an Olympic athlete. "I think it takes, not only will, but a lifetime of will, dedication and commitment, and then guts, guts, guts, guts, GUTS."

For Pat, it's all in a day's work. But it needs a soundtrack... Much like other motorsports athletes gearing to get their head in the game, Pat has a trusty playlist of punchy tracks that he likes to tune into, but only on the ground. “When I train for aerobatic contests, airshows or the like, and even during the event, I don’t listen to anything. Smell and sound are probably the two most important senses your body has that can assist you in an early warning for something your gauges are not showing you yet, not to mention I may need to respond to a radio call from ATC; at this point my bucket is pretty full without any music,” Pat explains.

Giving it Gears with Patrick Davidson © Wayne de Lange / Silverbullet Productions

When he’s not doing barrel-rolls and hurtling through pylons at 500 km/h, Pat also balances life as a family man and business owner. “This is probably the most challenging for me, but I guess the easiest way is to compromise and if that doesn’t work, then just cope!” He jokes. Press play above to watch the full episode.