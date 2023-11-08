Enduro
See What Happens Jason Goliath Takes On A Hard Enduro Racer
Jason and Nick head up into the thin air of the Mountain Kingdom to find out where Wade Young trains for the Roof Of Africa.
In the latest episode of Giving It Gears, Hard Enduro racer and seven-time Roof of Africa champ, Wade Young pushes his limits to show the Goliath cousins just what it takes to succeed in this demanding two-wheeled discipline. "In my day-to-day training, I am constantly analyzing my skills and improving my fitness. On race weekends or in any of life's challenges, I gather as much data and information as possible to put my skills to the best use," Wade says.
Of course, teaming up with South Africa's favourite comedic duo, the Goliath cousins is never going to be a very serious affair... This thrilling collaboration promises to blend the heart-pounding excitement of endurance motorbike racing with the signature humour that has made the Goliath cousins so (in)famous.
Young, renowned for his exceptional talent on the racing circuit, describes his time on the show as "an unreal experience." The natural charisma and easy-going nature of the Goliaths instantly put him at ease in front of the camera, quite a departure from the high-intensity world of motorbike racing he's accustomed to. "It was a lot different from what I'm used to on the race track," acknowledges Young.
Balancing the intensity of hard enduro racing with humour might seem like an odd pairing, but Young firmly believes they complement each other well. "It plays well with each other. Everyone can relate to humour."
I hope it encourages people to get out and go on adventures, see Sani Pass, and discover what our beautiful country has to offer.
Reflecting on his time working with the Goliath cousins, Young has nothing but praise for the comedic duo. He fondly recalls the moments when the cameras weren't rolling, describing them as "genuine good guys with big ambitions and goals in life." While their humour is well-known, Young emphasizes their deep understanding of people and life in general.