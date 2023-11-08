See What Happens Jason Goliath Takes On A Hard Enduro Racer

In the latest episode of Giving It Gears, Hard Enduro racer and seven-time Roof of Africa champ,

pushes his limits to show the Goliath cousins just what it takes to succeed in this demanding two-wheeled discipline. "In my day-to-day training, I am constantly analyzing my skills and improving my fitness. On race weekends or in any of life's challenges, I gather as much data and information as possible to put my skills to the best use," Wade says.