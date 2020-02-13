adM joins Goliath Gaming

Starting 2020 like they ended it, popular Multi-Gaming Organisation Goliath Gaming is sending its CSGO team out of South Africa once again, to compete overseas. Following their trip to Dreamhack Delhi, they’ve received a direct invite from ESL to compete in the Middle East Qualifier for the Asia Minor. Should they win the qualifier they’ll head to Brazil to compete in the Asia Minor Championship where the two top teams will earn spots to compete in ESL One Rio.

The CSGO team was knocked out of the semi-finals in India, but the trip allowed the relatively young team (the average age of the players is 20 years old) unrivaled experience on the international stage. To further cement their line up, and assist them during the Middle East Qualifier in Dubai, Goliath Gaming has signed Adam “adM” Mansoor to the roster. The 20 year old (surprise surprise) who previously played with Energy Esports attended a minor qualifier last year in Berlin and brings with him that experience to assist the team.

adM says competing in Berlin motivated him to improve his game: “Getting the chance to play against and interact with the pros I follow on social media, was surreal. Being able to have conversations with well known personalities gave me more motivation to succeed in what I’m trying to do.”

adM has been playing CSGO for roughly 4 years, originally as a casual player before the opportunity to join the now disband Flipsid3 Africa MGO came about in 2017. Since then adM has continued to compete and steadily climb the ranks - cementing himself in the 2019 Energy Esports lineup that won spots at the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) and the Asia Minor Qualifier in Berlin. Despite a relatively successful run with Energy adM says he did feel he underperformed at the qualifier: “I knew straight after our games I was capable of so much more. From this I learnt how to be a better leader and how to prepare for such an event. Looking back there is so much I’d change in terms of how I approached it.”

Luckily for adM he won’t need to look back but rather forward as the Goliath Gaming team prepare to attend another qualifier in Dubai. Despite being a relatively young group of players, adM believes Goliath Gaming is the best organisation in South Africa that has an established CSGO team. His experience from last year will allow him to bring the right mentality and work ethic to the team. He rates the team’s chances highly, but says currently the team’s only focus is to prepare for any and all possible opponents as well as focusing on Goliath’s own game play.

It has always been difficult for local esports players to make an impact on the global stage, however with the sale of 3 key members of the South African CSGO scene to international organisation Cloud 9, adM says players are now far more motivated than before: “For me, personally, I felt like competing on that international stage is very realistic to do, if I carry on working hard and keep focusing on the bigger picture.” Despite the dream, the new Goliath Gaming team member is still confident that CSGO players CAN make an impact on the global stage, even if they’re based in a smaller region like South Africa: