Gordon Benson: 5 tips to combine study and sport

Gordon Benson had a lot more to contend with during his Nutrition degree than your typical undergrad. By the time his fellow students were rolling out of bed for their 9am lectures, Gordon had already smashed through 90 minutes of swimming training. Between lectures, he was focussing on downing carbs and doing some off-road running. In the evenings, he would finally get off his bike and sit down to write his dissertation.

Here are the University of Leeds grad's top time-management tips...

1. Prioritise

With three triathlon disciplines to train for at an international level, Gordon was under a lot more pressure than most students to nail the balance between sport and study.

"A lot of students live off takeaways and go out three or four times a week. For me, it wasn't like that at all. I lived in student halls, but I was getting up at 6am. It was hard work. Sometimes I wish I'd seen uni as more of a priority, but I found it hard to prioritise it over triathlon. The sport was the priority."

Gordon's schedule at uni was punishing © Olaf Pignataro/Red Bull Content Pool

2. Stay motivated

In 2016 Gordon had to combine his studying with intense training. He says his competitive nature kept him motivated.

"I always dreamed of going to the Olympics – it's the pinnacle of sport for the majority of people. But it's not just that. I'm competitive by nature and anyone who's competitive hates getting beaten. For me, that's the main aspect that spurs me on and pushes me forward. I've always been motivated in whatever I do."

In his third year, Gordon reduced his uni hours and studied his final year over two years, allowing him to dedicate more time to his training. Even so, his motivation for studying didn’t waver.

"You can learn a lot from uni. As much as you learn academically, you learn a lot about new people, life skills and becoming independent, which I think is really important. I didn't struggle for motivation. If I was going to do it, I might as well get a good degree."

3. Manage your time

Gordon maintains that, with effective time management, there are always enough hours in the day to get things done.

"If you can reschedule and be organised, then you don't have to massively lose the training volume. During revision, I'd try and start earlier so that I could always do my training. There are 24 hours in the day and you can only train for so many, so there are enough hours to do study and sport – it's just about time management."

And when there’s not enough time, there’s always multitasking...

"I find it hard to sit still, so I'd do some revising while stretching and things like that, which helped create a bit of a balance."

4. Be disciplined

Gordon is the first to admit that he left his dissertation to the last minute, but by breaking it down into 300 words a day, he was able to chip away at the word count.

"As everyone does, I procrastinated on my dissertation. But once I sat down and did it, it didn't take that long. I had three weeks to write 7,000 words. It's not a lot of words, it's just about getting on with it. It comes down to discipline, and I was brought up to do it now, rather than do it later."

5. Fuel your body

If you're not fuelling right between lectures, it does make a big difference. Gordon Benson

While dashing around trying to be in the right place at the right time, Gordon made the most of the precious time between lectures to make sure that he was sufficiently fuelling his body for the amount of hours that he was training.

"It’s the simple bits like your nutrition – if you're not fuelling right between lectures, it does make a big difference.

"You need a lot of carbs in your diet – a lot of pasta and rice. I like something relatively easy, perhaps fresh pasta with pesto, with a bit of tuna and some fried vegetables in there.

"You can burn up to 6,000 calories a day if you’re doing six to seven hours of training, so it's really important to eat before, during and after to make sure that you've got enough energy."