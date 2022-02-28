Red Bull BC One: B-Girl Mids & B-Boy Ranks win cypher in Gqeberha

In its 15th year in South Africa, the competition saw the best of Gqeberha and East London go head-to-head for a spot to represent their city at the national finals. B-Girl Mids and B-Boy Ranks will represent Ggeberha and East London respectively at the national finals taking place on 01 May in Cape Town.

Hosted at Gallery on Produce, the two day competition kicked off with a celebration of the culture of breaking through a couch session with some of the legends in the game including B-Boy Benny, B-Boy The Curse, B-Boy Toufeeq, B-Boy Meaty, Vouks and B-Girl Courtnae Paul. The first day also included a DJ workshop with Tha Cutt; a graffiti showcase with Thirty Seven as well as some crew-on-crew battles.

Vouks © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

Day two was dedicated to the qualifying cyphers. The B-girl final kicked off the day between B-Girl Mids and B-Girl Lisa. Hosted by Elly The Entertainer alongside judges B-Boy Rhythm, B-Boy Benny and B-Boy Dag, the day wrapped up with an exciting B-Boy final between B-Boy Ranks and B-Boy Njongo.

Red Bull BC One Gqeberha Cypher © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Girl Mids will represent Gqeberha for the second year in a row at the national final in Cape Town on 1 May. “It’s great to be back in the national final. I’ve been training hard and levelled up my game for this. It’s going to be great to compete against some of the other B-girls in Cape Town in May.” says Mids.

B-Girl Mids competing at the Red Bull BC One Gqeberha city cypher © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Boy Ranks won the B-Boy final in a highly contested battle with B-Boy Njongo. “The battle was intense, but I knew what moves and game plan I had before coming in today which paid off. It was a great day and the competition was tough and am thankful to representing East London in the national final.” says Ranks.

Red Bull BC One Gqeberha © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

There are two cypher weekends left, Cape Town and Oudtshoorn, where each city will announce a B-boy and B-girl that will get a spot to compete at the national final set to happen in Cape Town on Sunday 01 May 2022.