World Champion Greg Minnaar visits Åre: “I want to come back every year!”

Greg Minnaar is one of the biggest names in Downhill. The current (and four-time!) Downhill World Champion has won more World Cup races than anyone, ever, and is often referred to as the greatest of all time - the G.O.A.T. In July 2021, he visited Åre during the annual Åre Bike Festival for a couple of days of riding, chilling and socialising. To Swedish fans' delight, he was often seen in the park, cheering on racers, chilling in the local square or out enjoying the local nightlife.

It's not every day we get to welcome the G.O.A.T of Downhill to Sweden, so we took the opportunity to grab an interview and find out what Greg Minnaar thinks of his time in Åre.

Keep reading to find out!

Greg Minnaar enjoying some early evening laps in the bike park. © Emrik Jansson / Åre Bike Festival

Watch Greg Minnaar and the rest of the top dogs of Downhill race the last World Cup of the season in Snowshoe, USA on the 15-19th of September LIVE on Red Bull TV.

Hi Greg! How is Sweden treating you so far?

Sweden’s been incredible. People have been so warm and friendly. It’s been amazing all-around: people-wise, riding-wise, and the social scene is great. It’s been such a good trip. Me and Rob Warner* are already trying to book in for next year.

* Red Bull TV commentator and MTB legend Rob Warner was also at Åre Bike Festival commentating on the daily live feed. Read his thoughts about Åre and the festival here .

What’s been the highlight of your week in Åre?

Being on the mountain at 11 pm, still riding, was an incredible experience. And the views were spectacular. When I came here for the World Championship in 1999 I was too young to appreciate stuff like that, so I’m so happy I got to come back and experience it and see more of Åre and Sweden.

Greg Minnaar and Rob Warner on top of Åreskutan at midnight. © Emrik Jansson / Åre Bike Festival

Do you remember anything from the Åre World Championships in 1999?

I do remember a little piece of the track and the little square when we finished. That’s about it.

What do you think of the tracks in the park?

So far I’ve had time to try a few of the tracks. I’ve ridden the Shimano trail which is very fun. I love riding bike parks, I just do, and especially jump trails like Shimano. It’s just fun! I got a little lost after Shimano and I think I ended up on the downhill trail, the one the women raced their downhill race on. And it was such a good trail: lots of roots, rocks and very natural. A good mix. I’m a big fan of that trail. I’ve also ridden one of the trails from the very top. I think it’s called Easy rider - the one with all the berms. It’s a cool trail with a very unique style to it.

To be able to ride Easy rider from the top, intone Shimano trail, and finish on the Downhill track is such a cool run. Such a variety of riding on one hill.

Greg Minnaar ripping up the bike park with Åre town in the background. © Emrik Jansson / Åre Bike Festival

What do you think of the festival?

It’s cool. There has been a lot of events going on and there is such a good atmosphere. Like at the Whip Of competition yesterday, there was such an atmosphere in the amphitheater and tons of people cheering and having a good time - was just fun and cool to see. I also watched the women’s downhill race the other day, which was really cool to see, and met lots of friendly people whilst watching. Yea, it’s been a good coupe of days!

Greg styling it up over one of the jumps on the Shimano trail. © Emrik Jansson / Åre Bike Festival

You had an event called “Ride with Greg”, how was that?

It was good and nice to get out and ride with some fans. We had a bit of rain in the mroning, but it cleared up pretty good and had about 40 riders turn up. We rode Våfflan, a trail outside the park. We cruised there on the road, climbed up to a hotel with a sick view and then rode down the trail, which was really fun. I really enjoyed it and it was fun to see some of the younger kids shredding. There are some fast kids coming up for sure.

Greg was one of the judges in the Whip It Good contest. © Emrik Jansson / Åre Bike Festival

What's been the weirdest thing about Sweden?

The weirdest thing is having daylight all night. I mean, yesterday we left the bar at 2 am and I walked home like it was 5 in the afternoon. It was very peaceful. Then I got into bed and had to close all the curtains, and make the room as dark as possible, because it was just too light. Haha, So weird but cool at the same time!

Will we see you back in Sweden?

Definitely. I need to come up to Åre next year but next time, I’m gonna have to drive from Stockholm and stop off at a few other venues along the way. Make a complete trip. I feel like I haven’t had the full experience of Sweden yet, and having had a great time up here in Åre, makes me want to see, experience and learn more about this country.

It's not a bad view from the top of Åreskutan. © Emrik Jansson / Åre Bike Festival