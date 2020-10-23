Griffit Vigo's "I Am Gqom" Returns to the Roots of Gqom

Durban-based Griffit Vigo is an innovator of the gqom sound that began his journey in 2004 and is perhaps best known for his anthemic “Ree's Vibe” as well as his “DJ” EP. With his tracks appearing in sets of acts such as DJ Lag, Black Coffee and Toddla T, he has become known as one of the originators of gqom. 2020 has seen him self-release the “Gqom Will Never Die” EP and more recently a 9-track clubber offering entitled “I Am Gqom” on the Durban-focused label Gqom Oh!.

Taking things back to the roots of gqom, Griffit says his album is a response to what gqom has evolved into. “It began sounding like commercial pop instead of sticking to its culture,” he says of the gqom sounds that are popular now. On “I Am Gqom” Griffit is returning to the roots of gqom, bringing it back to the true sounds of Durban.

[Gqom] began sounding like commercial pop instead of sticking to its culture Griffit Vigo

This sound is founded on the art of chopping, looping and sampling; taking one sound and transforming it into something new. “I make it sound different. Like Mampintsha, he’s the most chopped vocalist in gqom. It’s about creativity and having your own signature so people can recognise your sound,” Griffit explains.

Griffit Vigo © Alex Lambert

This personal sound is something Griffit explored on his hit “Ree's Vibe” which is him trying to sound like a student and friend of his. “You look at Ree’s Vibe. If you look at upcoming producers, some of the guys added the same beats to the end as ‘Ree's Vibe’. I’m on another chapter of creativity. That song I was just describing my friend. He’s got his own vibe even though I taught him,” notes Griffit.

I’m on another chapter of creativity. Griffit Vigo

The release sees Griffit pushing raw, club-focused sounds that have been produced over the last two years. “I started working on the album a few years ago. Some of the tracks I did a year or two ago, so it’s been some time.” It also includes a rework of his hit “Ree's Vibe”. “It’s about the culture, about keeping 100% original,” Griffit says of the rework.

Griffit Vigo - I Am Gqom EP Front Cover © Supplied

While the scope for shows is currently limited, Griffit is already back in studio and has begun working on his debut album. “It could be three or four years from now but I’m working on an album,” he laughs.

Grab your copy of Griffit Vigo's "I Am Gqom" EP via BandCamp .