REVIEW: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

One, that Chris Pratt is somehow absent from the cast of this game and that this game didn’t somehow end up as a Kingdom Hearts style mash-up titled “Mario’s Garfield’s of the Chris Pratt.”

If that doesn’t make too much sense, well Chris Pratt is in everything these days. He currently finds himself as the actor behind the title characters in the upcoming Mario and Garfield films, but did he dodge a bullet with the Square Enix counterpart to the MCU or did he miss out? Let’s talk about it.

The gangs all here © Squareenix

The game pits some of the familiar faces we have seen in the MCU and some appearances from lesser-known characters. Characters that definitely need some more screen time in a theatre near you. Generally, they are as you would know them from the films as the story is mostly the same. Peter Quill, AKA Starlord leads a super powered rag-tag crew as their misadventures lead them into a more significant plot. A plot that includes one of the most interesting and overpowered Marvel characters in the comic book lore. For educated Marvel enthusiast the story is nothing new as most of the twists and turns are well known to paperback fans. However, it’s fun to see a digitized version of characters that are so endearing.

In Action © SquareEnix

As mentioned, the return of familiar characters like, Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Rocket Raccoon come as no surprise. The voice actors behind the scenes are totally different folk though. I enjoyed their performances as they did bring a different feel to who these individuals are. An important task, as unlike the films, you will be spending a great deal more time with each superhero. Yet that time is often made up of nuanced personality traits rather than good old Dave Batista having a moment to shine in a star-studded ensemble. Don’t mistake that for a lack of dialogue though, these actors had to work for their money as they are never quiet.

For fans of Square Enix games, this game certainly lends from the likes of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 15. You are always behind the wheel of Starlord, but are able to issue commands to your teammates in an action orientated experience. This gameplay can be deceptively intense and deep. It’s one thing to just lay into your opponents with a flurry of bullets, but managing the different ammo types, deciding exactly when to issue commands to your team and when to huddle up to give that motivational chat to your NPC pals can make all the difference in more challenging engagements.

As for the graphics, it’s a lot of hit with the occasional miss. Character’s movement are a bit uncanny, but the facial expressions are great. The fantastical worlds are breath taking and they manage to escape the common trap of iron and grey spaceships hounding the battlegrounds. Instead, the game moves from environment to environment with lovely, beautiful spaces. The characters themselves also look so so very cool.

Exploration isn’t the games strongest feature, but it is present and gives you a reason to spend a few extra moments looking around and figuring out if there is anything special about that shadow in the corner. There are some fun finds out there for sure, but I didn’t always feel the payoff justified the effort. Ultimately, it would be completely forgivable to skip the scenic route and focus on the better elements offered by the game. Upgrades for example are aplenty. Be it cosmetics, tech, or abilities, you will find that the game delivers in spades and provides you noticeable increases in power or swag.

Conversations are another positive for the title. During battles, whilst having a Mass Effect like chitter chatter with the Guardians or just when passing by, the comments are golden. I love that we are seeing class performances from actors who are truly invested in breathing life into these characters. Ever more frequently in video games, performances are improving and the talent behind these pixels aren’t slacking. It’s easy to get caught up with the fun that they seemed to be having.

The biggest thing about games of this type is the opportunity to take control of the story, to be Starlord and to have an impact on the outcome. The game does a great job of making your choices throughout the story have meaning. Most importantly though, when the music queues and the scene changes from funny, or sad to heroic, you feel it. You feel like a hero.

In the end, Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy is a polished, beautiful, and meaningful title. It feels like the kind of game that Peter Quill would kick his boots off and settle into for a good few hours and there are a good few hours to play through with decent replayability to boot. It may not have a certain Chris behind the scenes this time, but he definitely missed out, because this is a Starlord we will remember.