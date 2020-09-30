Gumz Muzic gives African dance music a proud new home

“South Africa’s talent is ahead of its industry.” These words are spoken by Romario Afonso, who together with Jarren Van Eeden and Gumz form the core team of new imprint Gumz Muzic. All 3 have been positively contributing to the music industry for the better part of the last decade and are aligned in their vision for creating a new platform that is distinctly for African music, by African minds. To announce the seriousness of their intentions from the outset the launch is accompanied by a 6-track compilation titled "Gumz & Friends" featuring individual collaborations with Bruce.Me, Cornelius SA, Candyman, Loucado, Luc and M’DEEP.

As an artist Gumz has been steadily on the rise for the last several years, primarily through a consistent output of high quality tracks in varying sub-genres. His discography stretches back as far as 2013 and in that time has embraced sounds like deep, soulful, afro, melodic and tech. It is the fusion of afro and melodic tech elements which has most recently found his tracks being supported by the likes of industry titans Black Coffee and DJ Sbu. The soul-wrenching "40 Nights", released through MoBlack Records, or the Queens College Boys High School featuring "Mtana Ka Ma" that found its home on renowned platform Madorasindahouse are both two examples of his impact on dance-floors locally & abroad.

Jarren and Romario are no strangers to dance music themselves, having been active contributors through their collective Swade Shift, alongside Bongani Zulu and Khathu Musekwa, and events brand WhyLy. They used both as creative vehicles for DJing and events, helping bring much needed music-culture focused options to Pretoria’s nightlife scene. 2lani The Warrior, Soul Button, Lazarusman and Noir are some of the examples of artists that punters were treated to. While often coordinating dance floors together their individual names are commonly spotted on bills across Gauteng too.

The three met each other during their formative years in their musical journeys, and it’s clear that first and foremost they are all admiring friends. There is a sense of positivity and appreciation for one another when they discuss the formation of this new project that is endearing, and is a not-so-subtle hint at the passion they each feel for this new shared purpose.

Chief among their goals for Gumz Muzic is providing a home for African sounds that is by African minds. “Open the Beatport Afro page and check the top 10 [most popular] tracks. All of them are released on international labels. How is that possible?” asks Romario, further explaining “we don’t want artists from here to feel like the only way to succeed is to try to get onto a European label, that there are platforms locally who can help you find success too.” Style-wise the focus will lean towards the afro-tech that is expertly on display in their debut release but the aim is to be inclusive of all African rooted sounds, including sub-genres like amapiano and gqom.

Gumz & Friends © Dcl Arts

Gumz is additionally clear that releasing music is only part of their ethos. “Over the years there have been a lot of ups and downs, and a lot of lessons learnt along the way. We want to help guide up & comers and give them the knowledge to avoid falling into the same traps that I did” he explains. This coaching ties in to their wider vision of becoming a holistic artistic agency, including management, marketing, promotion and the various other behind-the-scenes pieces that can help turn talent into a profession.