The best games for Halloween

No better time then, to share our list of the best horror games to play this Halloween.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology - little hope © Supplied

If you played the standout hit, Until Dawn, then you will most likely be familiar with not only the studio Supermassive but also their unique style of story-driven games. The first part of the Dark Pictures Anthology was Man of Medan and here is hoping the next chapter brings us more of that awesome formula. For those who are unfamiliar with these styles of games, imagine a choose-your-own-adventure-type novel, but there are no “wrong” decisions. If your decision results in one of the main characters meeting an untimely end, then that’s how the story plays out. This means that there can be dozens of different endings depending on how you play the game. The new game even has new party game modes, where different players can take the lead in deciding what happens to the characters at different points, bringing brand new life to movie-night.

Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes

Resident Evil 3 remake © Capcom

The remake of the horror classics Resident Evil 2 and 3 have been excellent. In a see of some very average remasters which felt more like cash-grabs than anything else, these remakes are essentially brand new games. Fans of the originals will not only love being able to play their favourites in stunning latest-gen graphics, but those who never had a chance to play the originals will benefit from dozens of quality of life improvements - most notable the camera, which many believe was the hardest enemy to overcome in the original games. Both games, also feature just enough changes that even fans of the originals will be pleasantly surprised.

The Amnesia Collection

With a brand new Amnesia game coming (Amnesia: Rebirth) it is a perfect time to try out two of the games that defined the horror genre for decades. Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. These games were made famous as some of the scariest games around and the go-to for streamers when looking for scares. If you haven’t played any of the Amnesia games, but are a fan of the horror genre, do yourself a favour and grab the Amnesia Collection immediately, you will definitely notice several modern games which have subsequently borrowed from Amnesia.

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill2 © Konami

I don’t think it is possible to make a list of your favourite horror games without including the Silent Hill series and it is impossible to make a list of the best Silent Hill games without having Silent Hill 2 on that list. The game has been the pinnacle of horror games for years and with good cause. It has an engaging story, mind-bogglingly disturbing enemies, clever puzzles and incredible sound design, that will have you checking what’s behind you even in real life. While the graphics might not have aged well when compared to some of the more recent titles on this list, everything else about this game certainly has passed the test of time.

Dead Space

The Dead Space series will always hold a special place in my heart as the first game which I loved enough to get a platinum trophy for sinking hundreds of hours into it. The game blew critics away with its mix of action and horror and won numerous awards for its impeccable sound design. Very few games before or since have managed to perfectly marry action and horror, providing the player with a fine balance between feeling like an action-movie hero and a quivering wimp at the same time.