Hamstring stretching: techniques and exercises

While some gym addicts swear by their biceps, triceps and trapezius, leg muscles are just as important. In fact, the hamstrings are a central part of the well-oiled machine that is the human body. Whether you're looking to embark on the HYROX adventure or just want to stay in shape, we look at the importance of stretching and exercising this muscle.

01 The benefits of hamstring stretching

Why is hamstring stretching essential?

Whether you're moving your knees or your hips, the hamstrings are essential. Regularly put to work (whether running , walking or jumping) during and after sports sessions, taking the time to stretch properly is particularly important, both to avoid injury and to improve flexibility.

Influences on posture and injury prevention

Because of their impact on the lumbar vertebrae, stretching your hamstrings properly will help you gain (or maintain) flexibility, particularly when you bend over. If your hamstrings are underdeveloped, the muscles in your lower back will compensate, causing pain on a regular basis.

What's more, if you practise sport fairly regularly, you'll improve your motor skills while reducing the risk of injury (particularly the notorious muscle strain in full swing, or after a sprint). Even if you're a sedentary person, if your hamstrings don't get enough use, you run the risk of stiff legs and even ligament pain, as well as a loss of flexibility.

02 Types of hamstring stretches

Yoga is a complete discipline © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Static versus dynamic stretching

As we already mentioned in our focus on stretching, there are many ways of preparing your muscles for exercise.

Static stretching involves holding a posture for a certain length of time to soften your muscles.

Dynamic stretching, on the other hand, involves repeating a controlled movement that resembles the effort you are about to make. Heels to buttocks, knees up... there are lots of them.

Passive versus active stretching

Quite simply, passive and active stretching differ on just one point: whether or not the muscle is contracted.

03 The best stretching exercises

Standing stretch

Everyone's heard of this classic stretch, but it's still worth mentioning: while standing, keep your legs straight and slowly lean forward, trying to get your hands as close to the ground as possible. Don't force yourself, if you can't reach the tips of your feet, it's not serious. The important thing is to stretch your muscles, not win a place at Cirque du Soleil.

Back stretch with strap

With your back on the floor, against a wall, you can also stretch effectively. Using a strap, with your pelvis and legs glued to the wall, place a strap held in each hand on the soles of your feet. Keeping your feet in the air at the same width as your hips, hold the position. If you feel pain, you may bend your legs a little.

Sitting hamstring stretch

If you prefer to remain seated on the floor, place one of your legs cross-legged and straighten the other in front of you. One after the other, extend your legs and touch (or try to touch) the foot of the outstretched leg.

Yoga hamstring stretch: key postures

For yoga fans, the Supta Padangushasana pose is perfect for your hamstrings. Lying on the floor with both legs straight, bend your knee and bring it to your chest. Then extend it, straighten your leg and push down on your foot, bringing the ball of your foot towards your face. If you're already quite flexible, you can grab it with your hand and hold the position.

Hamstring stretch against a wall

As with the strap stretch, you can do the same thing with your hands on the floor (and without the strap) to stretch against a wall.

04 How do you stretch effectively and safely?

Elastic band exercise © Nuri Yilmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

Ideal length of stretch

Ideally, a stretch should last around 60 seconds. For the gentlest stretches, you can push it up to 2 minutes.

Recommended frequency of stretching

It's advisable to stretch very frequently, up to 3 to 5 times a week, especially if you want to improve your flexibility.

The importance of breathing during stretching

Stretching is good. Doing it well is better. During stretching, breathing is just as important as the movements you make. To do it well, you need to breathe in slowly, through your nose, and synchronise with your movements.

Mistakes to avoid when stretching

To get the most out of these sessions, it's important not to want to go too fast, not to force yourself, to concentrate on the movements, and to stop if you feel pain. The sensation of stretching is not necessarily the most pleasant, but as the saying goes: "I didn't come here to suffer, OK?

05 Strengthening and weight training

Strengthening exercises without equipment

Even better known than the stretch where you try to touch your feet, squats are the ultimate muscle-strengthening exercise. To perform them, position your buttocks backwards, spread your feet shoulder-width apart, keep your torso straight and lower yourself by bending your knees.

Alternatively, you can lean against a wall like a chair, with your knees bent at 90 degrees, holding the position for as long as possible.

Using elastic bands and weights

To spice things up, the deadlift is the ultimate exercise for working many of the body's muscles, particularly the hamstrings. If you don't have a barbell, you can also use an elastic band placed around your hips to strengthen the muscle.

Incorporate stretching into your bodybuilding routine

Because they are so complete, squats can easily be added to any type of workout. Quadriceps, glutes, adductors, hamstrings... they're all put to good use in this exercise.

06 Detecting and managing pain: warning signs

Barbell squat © Frode Sandbech/Red Bull Content Pool

Differentiating between healthy and at-risk pain

As we've said, the sensation caused by stretching isn't necessarily pleasant, but it's important to distinguish between natural, harmless pain and pain that indicates a risk of potential injury. A pulling sensation is normal when stretching, as is a slight burning sensation when doing repeated exercise. On the other hand, any short, sharp pain is a risk.

What to do in the event of acute pain?

If you feel a sharp pain, stop, and if the problem persists, don't hesitate to consult your doctor to identify the cause.

07 FAQ : Everything you need to know about hamstring stretching

What's the difference between stretching and warming up?

The aim of a warm-up is to increase your heart rate and prepare you for physical effort, whereas stretching is designed to improve your flexibility and reduce pain, and more specifically muscle soreness.

How long after training should I stretch?

To avoid exacerbating the micro-injuries that can occur during exercise, it is advisable to stretch as soon as possible, while your body is still warm. If you wait too long, you risk damaging your muscle tissue.

Can I stretch my hamstrings every day?

Yes, you can, but it's not necessarily necessary.

Is stretching recommended for chronic pain?

Depending on the type of pain, stretching can reduce pain and improve mobility, particularly for lower back pain sufferers. However, it is advisable to seek advice from a health professional before embarking on any exercise.

When is the best time of day to stretch?

It's best to stretch at the beginning or end of the day, to gently wake up your muscles, or to relieve stress after a day of hard work and stress.