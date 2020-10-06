I’ve already said this elsewhere before, and even questioned the team, but here’s the simplest of simple breakdowns: Immortals Fenyx Rising (formally Gods & Monsters ) is, effectively, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- if it met Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in a non-distinct alley. Not to be all crass given the nature of the Zelda series, but let’s be honest, the Greek parables and myths aren’t exactly ‘pure’. So what we get here is a game with a meta comedy tone (that might as well be Triumph the Insult Comic Dog narrating), married against an open-world with myriad biomes, excellent combat and a treasure and abilities system that drives the player. Again though: just marry Breath of the Wild with Odyssey and you know what you’re in for.

“For”. Interesting way to end that last paragraph, but let’s use the word as a positive: For Honor . Now, there’s a game that -- on paper -- kind of shouldn’t still be as successful as it is . Not a slight on the game, but the landscape suggests at the higher end, shooters own the seasonal multiplayer space, but for a number of reasons, For Honor remains a community-lead success. And this speaks to Ubisoft’s love and support for its teams and franchises. You can make jokes about Uplay and all that, but look at the aforementioned alongside the likes of Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and 2 , and how supported those games are. So what does any of the above have to do with Immortals?

Well, it’s a new IP, like For Honor was. Like Mario + Rabbids was. And Ubisoft is a publisher that doesn’t just drop new IPs willy-nilly. However, they support them. Steep might now be known as Rider’s Republic , but that’s Ubisoft sticking to its guns and realising rebranding and, most importantly, supporting its IPs (and investments) rather than just abandoning them, is more important. They have a culture of nurture, and that’s meaningful here.

So yeah, there’s a bit up there that sounds fairly glowing but it’ll mean something in the end, because as a new IP -- already rebranded -- Immortals Fenyx Rising is something special, and it reeks of that high level of support and nurture our preamble ambled on about. But, the game…

Well, we’ve given you the simple elevator pitch, but it’s a lot more than that. Immortals is a game where worlds within its walls (there are seven distinct islands in its fantastical setup) are modelled off the gods that represent them. This means the island represented by, say, Ares -- the real God of War -- against the island represented by Hephaistos -- the God of Blacksmithing will be fundamentally different. It’s a fun way to build unique biomes, but each is huge. Like, massive. What equally stands out is there’re puzzles alongside differential combat, island-to-island. This is because enemy-types change and so tactics build and, slowly, your entirely customisable titular character, Fenyx, grows an arsenal of weapons and abilities. Chief among these attributes of growth and customisation, however, are Fenyx’s wings -- Icarus -themed means of traversal.

Maybe pay attention, Ninty, for any future Kid Icarus outings © Ubisoft

The Nintendo love within Immortals Fenyx Rising is infectious and buried deeper than just a “Zelda clone”.

“It's an honour to be compared to such a great game,” expressed game director, Scott Phillips when we queried the Zelda and Nintendo connection to Immortals. “Our team loves Zelda, you probably know we put an Easter egg in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by the way!

“Assassins Creed Odyssey was also an inspiration since we’d just spent three years researching and immersing ourselves in ancient Greece.

“But beyond that, pretty much any open-world game of the past five to 10 years has been an inspiration for us in some respect,” he adds. “As with any creative endeavour, we are inspired by everything around us and we all bring those inspirations together to create something new and different.”

And off in the distance, I though I spotted Kassandra © Ubisoft

If we cast our minds back that decade stretch Phillips mentions, we get games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim , Batman: Arkham City , Subnautica , Fallout 4 , The Witcher 3 and, most importantly, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey. Oh yeah, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (among quite a few others).

But what separates those games from Immortals is narrative. This is an open-world game, sure. But humour is at its fore, with the Greek gods Zeus and Prometheus effectively hot-taking on your actions while dropping hints here and there. It’s cartoonish, but that’s not a description to scoff at, rather, the point here is antithesis: Greek mythology is philosophy and the earlier-mentioned parable concept of thought. Its history is one that crafted democracy, forward-thinking, architecture, maths, conquest and peace all at once. And so much more. It’s deeply embedded in current society and our understanding of history; “don’t fly too close to the sun” -- a modern idiom -- comes directly from Ancient Greece’s tale of Icarus .

But in their times, this was entertainment also.

... and my, errr, hammer! © Ubisoft

The game is narrated by Zeus and Prometheus, who are cousins. Prometheus is serving an eternal sentence chained to a rock...

“Immortals Fenyx Rising is a fresh and witty take on the open-world action adventure genre,” confirms Phillips. “Humour is a key element of [the game], because it was so important to the original myths. These were the Greeks’ reality TV shows and soap operas -- they were a break from everyday life. We wanted to bring that same feeling to modern audiences.

“The game is narrated by Zeus and Prometheus, who are cousins. Prometheus is serving an eternal sentence chained to a rock while an eagle eats his liver for bringing fire to mortals. And guess who sentenced him? His fellow narrator, Zeus. So, they’re kind of an odd pair. Let’s just call it a [love/hate] relationship.”

We’ll just drop a line here from one of our modern favourites : “you know, we’re kind of like the original odd couple -- you're the messy one, and I’m…”

“Shut-up!”

“Oh yes, very well.”

It stood out, the comedy, to be honest. If you’re a person who embeds themselves in ancient history from any or all ancient cultures, sometimes it be great to have a laugh at them rather than high-brow them the whole time. And that’s what Immortals is doing, but beneath that comedic veneer exists a game. And oh, what a game it is.

Puzzles are a massive part of Immortals © Ubisoft

“As with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey before it, we aim to make players smile, but with Immortals Fenyx Rising we are taking more creative liberties with mythology, delivering a fresh take on the Greek gods that has a modern spin,” continues Phillips. “Featuring dynamic action, combat and stories inspired by Greek mythology. Players will wield the weapons and powers of the gods: like the wings of Daidalos , [or] Hephaistos’ hammer to confront legendary monsters, solve ancient puzzles, and explore a mythical world.”

For lack of a better, less tired gaming phrase, [this] is something: easy to learn, difficult to master...

For us, this was the most standout before systems started becoming norm; the game’s delivery of its narrative was funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. Maybe a bit Dad-joke funny, but we can all quietly admit Dad-jokes are okay, and so that will be a talked about part of the game come review time. But make no mistake, this game’s makeup is not comedy -- that’s simply writing. What you’ll get with Immortals is a game where, for lack of a better, less tired gaming phrase, is something: easy to learn, difficult to master.

“The development of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was an incredible experience the entire team learnt a lot from,” Phillips concludes. “And we’ve taken that with us into Immortals Fenyx Rising, as we have with all our previous projects. [But] we also fell in love with the mythology of the time period…

Ray Harryhausen would be proud © Ubisoft

“With the art direction, we wanted to have fun with the mythical setting and embrace a light and hopeful tone inspired by fantasy. We were inspired by some of the greatest, timeless adventures, notably Studio Ghibli content and other Japanese productions. The result is a vibrant and colourful, painterly world for players to explore.”

It’s the most key part of the game. You’ll fight three-headed dogs, club-wielding cyclops(es) -- (what is the plural of many cyclops people?) -- and myriad other baddies or fantastically-designed enemies themed from the Ancient Greeks. You’ll tame horses, find treasure and grow as a character. The thing here is, in a sort of irony -- given Greek history, mythology and culture has given so much to the world, and heavily to gaming -- is that Immortals equally borrows from so many others, but this is no tragedy, it is simply a fun and engaging poster to history. And who doesn’t need fun right now?