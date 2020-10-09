The past 364 days have been a rollercoaster ride for Hanna. She went from being a UCT student performing at hip hop society cyphers to an internet rap sensation.

Her cogent flows and sharp wordplay earned her a spot in the Lift As You Rise campaign where she got the opportunity to work alongside Tellaman and Nasty C. She was also featured on the Ivyson Tour and has had appearances on a few shows across the country.

Hanna ends this cycle with the release of her new project, “The Girl in the Durag”, a 12-track mixtape that chronicles her personal experiences and challenges in love, heartbreak, and breaking into the music industry. She considers this the most important moment in her career as it is an official introduction into her artistry.

Hanna © Xavier Vahed

The mixtape opens with “Never Doubt”, a declaration of her arrival and her seizing the moment. The four-year-old track is one of the first songs she recorded and is a perfect foreshadowing of her path into music. It starts off with a voice note from Luna Florentine encouraging her to release her music. The record oozes composed self-confidence with lyrics like, “You can’t contest that I been dope/ I seen my shine up in your eyes/Maybe I’m destined for the glow” and it ends with her repeating, “I can make a way/ I’ma be the greatest.”

“The song is very special to me and if I didn’t put it on this project then I don’t think I would have ever released it,” said Hanna. “It signifies the beginning of my writing and recording music. It’s like super confident and full of energy and that makes it the perfect intro into this project because that’s how I came into this game.”

The mixtape then meanders into more emotive territory as the tracks, “Lowkey”, “Heaven Interlude” and “Okay” dive into the experience of falling in and out of love. With these songs, Hanna is giving a chronological account of a relationship she was in. But the songs also display that she is a versatile artist that can do more than just rap.

“Love is something I’ve always spoken about. Most of my Instagram verses and freestyles were centered on relationships but I don’t think people really got it and sometimes, it’s very easy to pass music off as something it is not,” stated Hanna. “I wanted to show more of that side of me and these songs are there because they are part of my story.”

Tracks 5-7 are the heart of the album as Hanna expresses the angst she feels grappling with the balancing act between school and a music career while dealing with the people inside and outside the music industry. The eighth track is, “Daddy Said” and it offers a cathartic release as it almost a metaphorical hug to herself through the lessons from her father.

The mixtape is tied together by the eccentric production from an array of producers. The likes of LNSTHEPRODUCER, Beatsmith, Zino D, Dakari, Kronik, Malo, Max, Tipy, and IndrAE contributed to the sonic landscape of the project. The features from Nala, Luna Florentine, MiKyla and Msimisi solidify the concepts that she presents. They ground the songs in ways that she wouldn’t have been able to do on her own. Some of the collaborators are long-time friends while others are new acquaintances.

“What is crazy is that all these artists were writing from their own experiences and some of their experiences aligned with mine. They spoke on all the things that I wanted to touch on without me telling them. They all brought an edge to the project that was perfect,” said Hanna.

By the end of the project, the audience can leave with an inspirational message. “On the Way” is Hanna summarizing her experience and encouraging her listeners to chase their dreams.

“This project was meant to convey how I became the ‘Girl in the Durag’ and how I got to this point. The record [On The Way] is meant to serve as a full-circle moment and an intimate experience between me and the audience. This is me talking to you and telling you that all your blessings are on the way. Anyone can be the ‘Girl in the Durag’ if you go for it,” said Hanna.