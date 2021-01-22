Meet the women behind Hashtag Chess

When Netflix dropped their series “The Queen’s Gambit” in 2020, 62 million households watched the series within the first 28 days of availability. Watching a woman dominate in the world of competitive chess became the premise for the streaming service’s most watched scripted limited series ever. Before the series released South Africa was already ahead of the curve with two young women making waves with their twitch channel, where they streamed themselves playing chess. These are the women behind the sensation HashtagChess.

HashtagChess began as a Twitch channel and was the brainchild of Rebecca Joy Selkirk and Jesse Nikki February. In less than a year HashtagChess grew from zero to 6000 followers and can often have more than 1000 people watching at any given time. The channel also obtained Twitch partnership towards the latter part of 2020. For the most part, the channel flew under the radar of the South African streaming community, with the exponential growth going largely unnoticed. Rebecca and Jesse, who live in different cities, share the responsibilities of streaming on the channel, which now brags a YouTube Channel which shares short format tips and tricks as well as a host of other social media celebrating Chess.

The goal of the channel was simple: to show people that chess can be exciting for everyone and grow chess as a sport in South Africa. However, the pair’s popularity quickly grew and the channel now features on the world’s biggest chess website, Chess.com. The website also has HashtagChess daily streams featured on their front-page rotations.

Rebecca is a 27 year old Economics PhD student and one of South Africa’s top female chess players. She is also a casual gamer with a love for games like Among Us and Marbles. She regularly blogs on Chess.com. Rebecca firmly believes HashChess can help boost South African streaming:

Rebecca Joy Selkirk © Supplied

“I think we have the potential to become South Africa’s biggest streamers and to put Twitch more on the map in South Africa as well as to put South African streamers on the map internationally beyond just the chess community on Twitch.”

Rebecca is joined by the current South African Women’s Chess Champion (she has held this title twice), 23 year old Jesse. Jesse is also an Olympic member and coaches, streams, plays and arbitrates chess events. Her passion is to help younger people find a love for chess and focuses on educational chess content both on the Twitch Stream and YouTube channel.

The pair bring a sense of humour and fun to the Chess streams and their popularity has continued to grow. They also offer viewers the chance to join their chess.com club to play in their viewer arenas. In the last few months the interest in competitive Chess online has seen an increase. While there is no doubt the Netflix show helped, for many being home and online - playing Chess became a way to stay connected with friends if gaming wasn’t really an interest. However, the online streaming and esports community have very quickly become interested in Chess. Well known international streamers xQc and Pokimane have been seen playing the game. Esports organisation TSM signed US grandmaster and five time champion Hikaru Nakamura, which was their first professional chess player signing. No doubt other esports teams will follow suit soon.

Jesse Nikki February © Supplied

While online chess may be something new to many South Africans and corporates, Hashtag Chess is already catching the attention of Esports organisations and gaming brands. They were selected as part of the Logitech G Content Creator Academy last year - an Academy aimed at assisting new creators further their content goals. They’ve also continued to grow their audience, with many local players converting to fans of the work Jesse and Rebecca produce. Though neither have let the attention get to their heads. Both are still committed to the initial goal of growing Chess locally, says Jesse: