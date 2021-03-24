Why now is the best time to get back into Hearthstone

With the new year, we see a bunch of brand-new changes that make now the best time to either start playing Hearthstone for the first time or play again as a returning player.

First of all, since it is a new year immediately three sets will be rotating out which means instead of having to collect around 1500 cards to have a full collection you only need around 550 cards from the remaining sets.

On top of this, the team at Blizzard have introduced a new “core set” of around 230 cards that are free and accessible to all players. These core cards will rotate every year so the developers can mix things up and introduce new cards and bring back old cards and everyone will be able to use them.

Returning players will also receive a full deck of cards as a welcome back gift. This deck will be a reasonably strong “meta” deck so they can jump right in and start playing.

The new reward track has also just been revealed and will see players receiving stacks of rewards simply for completing daily and weekly quests. The rewards track includes over 5500 in gold, over 10 card packs, 3 tavern tickets (to enjoy free Arena runs), 3 legendary cards, 14 gold cards, 1 epic card, 1 new card back and 1 new hero skin.

Forged in the Barrens © Supplied

On top of this Hearthstone is introducing “Classic Mode” which will have everything the way it was on launch day before all the new cards and crazy key words. So, if you missed the way Hearthstone used to be (or perhaps never even got to experience it in its original form, well now is your chance to relive a piece of history. Classic mode will have its own ladder and rewards so hardcore players can even try to get Triple Legend each season (Legend level on standard, wild and classic mode).

Updated classic dragons in Hearthstone © Hearthstone

Added to this, many of the old cards have been revamped to have a more modern look and feel as well as be more powerful so that they hold up against the newer powerful cards.

As always with the start of a new year and new expansion, there will be around 150 brand new cards so the meta will be fresh, exciting and full of people experimenting to try to find that super-powerful deck. Already some of the new cards have been leaked by Blizzard and there are definitely some exciting new mechanics.

For one, the new keyword frenzy activates on certain cards when they take damage. Secondly there are now spell schools – different types of spells will give key bonuses depending on your cards and heroes and work similarly to how minion types work, but we’re excited to see how these will play out come March 30th when the new expansion, Forged in the Barrens goes live.

Forged in the Barrens: reward track © Supplied

Blizzard also announced the introduction of Diamond Cards – especially animated cards that will even put Gold Cards to shame.

Finally, it was announced that a brand-new game mode would be released this year named Hearthstone Mercenaries. This game mode will be entirely free to play, much like the extremely popular Hearthstone Battlegrounds. Although not much has been shared about the new mode, from what we have been told you get to assemble and upgrade teams from powerful heroes and villains of Azeroth. Your mercenaries will gain new experience, gear, abilities, and turn into more powerful versions of themselves in different roguelike missions.