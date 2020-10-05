This is Henrique Avancini's Cannondale Scalpel

is determined, charismatic and very careful to get the highest performance when choosing his equipment. This season he has the brand-new Cannondale Scalpel High-Mod 2020, and it's what he used for his historic victory in the second cross-country final and

Check the results, watch the replays and read our report on the racing from the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup second round in the Czech Republic.

The new Scalpel features one of the lightest full-suspension mountain bike frames ever produced by the brand, at 1.9kg. The key to its extraordinary performance is Cannondale's new FlexPivot suspension.

Incredibly durable and flexible, the FlexPivot is a patented rear scale, built with the very latest in carbon fibre, forming a Horst-link pivot, lighter and more rigid than bearings, without the need for maintenance.

