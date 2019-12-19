Red Bull Kumite kicks off in Japan this year. Alongside more than a dozen invited stars of the FGC scene, hundreds of Street Fighter V players are expected to turn out on the Saturday to battle it out for the final spot in a last-chance qualifiers bracket. Make it through that gauntlet, and you might just have what it takes to hang with the likes of Daigo ‘The Beast' Uemehara himself.

But what if you don’t want to scrum it out with the rest of the grassroots competitors? What if you’d rather be a professional Street Fighter player, somebody who’s asked to attend the biggest tournaments. Someone who makes a living full-time pounding an arcade pad and placing Top 8 at the biggest events. How do you do that?

Git gud of course. But how? We asked some of the top Street Fighter stars who already did just that. We wanted to find out what cerebral tricks they use, not just which V-Skills they prefer. Here’s what they told us: it’s a tricky road, but with perseverance, skill and a little luck, you too might be able to walk it.

Stay focused

Skill and reflexes will only take you so far in competitive gaming. Gaining that edge, improving on that final five to ten percent is all about mentality. Focus in-game, focus out of it. In that sense, fighting games are like any other sport, Street Fighter star and former Evo champion Olivier ‘Luffy’ Hay tells us.

“In the mental and the training aspects, [Street Fighter is] like a regular sport,” he says. “We compete tons of times a year, we look at how to improve on our game after each game, every time, we study our opponents, we study our strengths and weakness. It is demanding as a sport as we all want to be the best in the game we chose.”

If you’re showing promise in battles online and winning fight nights, in other words, you’re on the right path. But practice, practice, practice also means study, study, study. Don’t slack.

But remember you’re a product too

This can be a tricky one to grasp, but to make it as a professional gamer, you can’t bank on prize winnings paying the bills. You need other revenue streams, sponsorship, streaming and so on. As Emirati Street Fighter star Adel ‘Big Bird’ Anouchet puts it: “Don't get frustrated, promote yourself well and have fun.”

He should know: in 2016 he qualified for Red Bull Kumite the hard way through the last-chance qualifiers, but has since converted his success into something more permanent, and is now an invited star and Capcom Pro Tour regular. No small part of that is down to his ability to build up an online following with his enthusiastic, but also honest tweets about the FGC – win the crowd, and you will win your freedom, as someone once told Russell Crowe. Time to start building your way towards Twitch partner status, we think.

Stay calm

This can be difficult to manage whilst staying focused, especially in a scene where pop-offs are practically encouraged, but keeping calm is an essential trait to have according to Luffy. Of course, you can still let it out sometimes, but you need to be judicious about how you do it – and never lose sight of your goal by getting caught up in your emotions. “Any gamer rages, the taste of losing ain't fun,” the French pro gamer admits. “Sometimes it’s good to let it out, The important part is to not lose control, and try to keep clear on your strategy.”

Understand that being adaptable and never giving in are the same thing

Staying true to yourself and your goal and your main is all good and well, but all that good intent can go out the window the moment you run into a worthy adversary who counters every strat you have. Part of that winning mentality is to keep going no matter what – but to do that means accepting that you have to think laterally too, and wade out of your comfort zone to pull out that Evo Moment #37 matching comeback.

“The ability to question myself and find the appropriate solution to the obstacle I am facing is key,” says Luffy. “Then I am strong at quickly adapting during the game to my opponent's strategy and find a way to counter him. And lastly, I never give up!”

Savour the defeats

It can be tempting to sweep failures under the rug, but if you want to be a Street Fighter pro, you mustn’t, ever. Luffy puts it more succinctly than we ever could: “Losing is part of victory.”

There will always be someone better than you, and when they hand you a hiding, it’s up to you and nobody else to not just move on, but analyse what went wrong, learn what you can take from the loss and build on it. And it will happen. In fighting games, nobody ever stays on top for long – There’s a reason no one player has won Evo’s Street Fighter competition twice during the Street Fighter V era.

“Always learn from your mistakes and surround yourself with good players,” Luffy advises.

Pick the right characters

You need to be focused to be a pro, but you also need to be pragmatic. The meta changes all the time – in fact a brand new patch for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition just launched this week, and Red Bull Kumite will be the first tournament played on it.

The characters who are strongest will ebb and flow, and you’ll have to move with them, to some degree. Even if you want an off-meta pocket pick, or main a fan favourite that’s fallen out of favour in big tournaments, you’ll still need to understand the techniques behind the characters you’ll encounter most frequently. So who should you be playing right now? Big Bird has some advice.