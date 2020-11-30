Who to watch in the Red Bull Hit the Streets FINALS

South Africa’s ultimate fighting games competition will see the best players from Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 battle it out in an epic street side bawl to determine two eventual winners from each title - who will win a chance to travel to Red Bull Kumite in 2021 and compete against the best in the world.

In 2019 qualifiers were hosted around South Africa at various popular gaming events and in local areas, with the finalists all descending on Cape Town to compete in Street Fighter V. Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza and Sunny Sahota fought in a closely contested final, which saw JabhiM eventually take the victory and title of Red Bull Hit the Streets Champion. Street Fighter V champion and international competitor Tsunehiro “Gachikun” Kanamori flew to South Africa from Japan to mentor the Street Fighter V players and later supported JabhiM in Japan, where he competed in Red Bull Kumite.

JabhiM © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

This year, qualifications moved online following the effects of the global pandemic. Mirroring his 2019 performance, where JabhiM convincingly won the first qualifier at the RUSH Esports Event, the reigning champion claimed victory in the first 2020 qualifier which was held online during the rAge Digital Expo. The two other Street Fighter V players who will join JabhiM in the finals are Billy_D and Ren (Renowned Gamer). Both of whom had impressive showings in the 2019 finals.

JabhiM has been vocal about his next goal - which is to retain his Hit the Streets title and once again compete with the best in the world. He believes his first international experience has given him the drive and motivation to improve his game and have a better showing when he next meets the best players in the world:

Red Bull Hit the Streets 2020 has expanded to include another popular fighting games title into the mix, with Tekken 7 now also forming part of the competition. 37 competitors competed in the rAge Digital Expo Qualifiers. BDM (Big Daddy Mike) successfully fought his way through the semi finals before finding himself in the lower bracket, he put on a strong performance to eventually claw his way back to the finals and claim the first qualifier. In the next two qualifiers a battle emerged between Callym Beukes and CactuarKiDD, who both would eventually claim the two other qualifying spots.

Sunny Sahota (r) Jabhi ‘JabhiM’ Mabuza (l) © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The final Red Bull Hit the Streets competitors will be determined in a Last Chance Qualifier that will take place on the day of the main event. Both fourth spots in Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 will be up for grabs to the winners of these on the day battles - who will then go into the evening to fight the best in the country.

JabhiM will be playing to retain his title, while the Tekken 7 players will compete to make history and travel overseas. The fights begin on 3 December on the Cape Town streets.