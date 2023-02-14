REVIEW: Hogwarts Legacy

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, this game promises to transport players to the magical world of Hogwarts and immerse them in a rich and authentic wizarding experience.

From the moment I stepped into the magical castle of Hogwarts, I was immediately struck by the level of detail and attention to accuracy in the game. The vast open world of Hogwarts Legacy truly captures the essence of the Harry Potter universe, allowing players to explore and interact with the world as never before.

01 BACKGROUND

The game begins with the player character arriving at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a new 5th-year student, which turns out to be rather unusual. Players have the option to customize their character, including choosing their Hogwarts house, wand, and pet. From there, they are thrown into the vibrant world of Hogwarts and immediately begin to experience the rich, immersive world that has been created by the developers.

Battle fierce enemies. © Avalanche

One of the standout improvements in Hogwarts Legacy compared to previous Harry Potter games is the level of player agency. Players can now fully customize their character, choose their house, and even take part in a wide range of activities such as attending classes, brewing potions, and casting spells.

02 STAND-OUT FEATURES

One of the stand-out features of the game is the combat system. The game's magic-based combat system is fast-paced and intuitive, allowing players to unleash powerful spells and curses as they face off against fearsome creatures and dark wizards.

The main story of Hogwarts Legacy revolves around the player character's journey to uncover a dark conspiracy that threatens the wizarding world. As players progress through the game, they will encounter a variety of characters and creatures, each with their own motivations and agendas. The player must navigate these complex relationships and use their wit and magic to uncover the truth behind the dark forces at work in the wizarding world. I loved the freedom of being able to take my character, a completely anarchic Ravenclaw, and play the game in a way I wanted, not feeling like I was bound to how the game “wanted” me to play.

Tame mythical beasts © Avalanche

Alongside the main story, there are also several side quests that players can undertake to explore the world of Hogwarts in more detail. These side quests offer a deeper look into the various characters and locations within the game and provide players with an opportunity to further immerse themselves in the world. Whether it's helping fellow students with their studies or exploring the Forbidden Forest, there is always something new to discover in Hogwarts Legacy.

One of the most impressive aspects of Hogwarts Legacy is the level of detail and authenticity that has been put into the game. From the intricate architecture of Hogwarts Castle to the spell-casting animations, everything in the game has been created with a commitment to accuracy and realism. This level of detail truly makes the player feel as though they are part of the wizarding world and adds a level of depth and immersion that is simply unmatched by previous Harry Potter games.

03 GAMEPLAY & MAPS

The game's open-world design also allows players to explore the vast, sprawling landscape of the wizarding world at their leisure. Whether it's attending classes, brewing potions, or casting spells, there is always something new to discover and explore. I often found myself “wasting time” doing activities completely unrelated to the story or side quests, purely for enjoyment. Given the amount of bloated and tedious activities one usually finds in an open-world RPG, it was refreshing to want to do these activities for a change. The world of Hogwarts Legacy is filled with secrets and hidden treasures, and players will be constantly rewarded for their exploration with new items and gear.

In the end, Hogwarts Legacy is a truly remarkable game that delivers on all fronts. From its vast open world to its immersive story, engaging gameplay, and commitment to accuracy and authenticity, this game is a must-play for any fan of the Harry Potter franchise. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or a newcomer to the wizarding world, Hogwarts Legacy is sure to cast a spell on you and provide hours of entertainment and excitement.