Top 10 Reasons to Play Horizon: Forbidden West

If, unlike us, you haven’t had a chance to play the original, or you just want to know what’s great about this sequel, we have got you covered.

01 Everything from the first game

That’s right, Horizon has brought back every feature from the original title. It’s kind of a big deal since often games will leave gamers wanting for that little bit of heaven they experienced in the past. Not only is every feature back, but they are refined and polished like never before.

02 Graphics

Now, we are not saying that Horizon: Forbidden West is the single best graphics we have seen in a video game, but we are… Ok we are saying it’s the best-looking game ever made. It is simply gorgeous. It’s more than just the high definition of every plant you come across, it’s the detail and density of every scene that makes it truly extraordinary.

Horizon: Forbidden West © Playstation

03 World Building

To avoid being a painting, the worlds need to feel alive. This life does come from the people and creatures you encounter, but more specifically we are talking about the story. It’s a concept that has been done a thousand times before, futuristic technology meets ancient worlds. Again, it’s the depth of these stories though that make the game so meaningful, so alive and so unforgettable.

04 Settlements

A substantial improvement from the original, is the camps, settlements, and cities you find during your travels. The scale is considerable, there are larger camps that feel put together, with working ecosystems and places to play and places to stay. These safe havens provide an opportunity to investigate the everyday life of the residents of Horizon.

05 Puzzles

Unlike the original, there is a greater emphasis on puzzles and exploration. Not that the first was terrible, but this is clearly better. These are the kind of puzzles that even the spiritual predecessor of Aloy would find both challenging and rewarding. Maybe we are due for a Lara Croft and Aloy crossover.

Horizon: Forbidden West © Playstation

06 Machines

We do appreciate what the game is famous for though, it’s the machines. Popularized by giant robot dinosaurs, the truth is that there are many variants for Aloy and friends to engage with. The gangs all here and they have brought some new pals along with them. The new machines are great additions and create new exciting, thrilling and frightening challenges.

07 Returning Characters

To take on these mechanical foes, we need some friends. It may be fair to say that the original side characters weren’t as memorable as NPC friends we had made in the likes of the Witcher 3. Aloys companions seem far more fleshed out and we wouldn’t be upset if you felt they actually stole the show. We would love to see some spinoffs with these bright and beautiful characters.

08 Music

If machines and people are the stars, then the music is the narrator. This may be the Morgan Freeman of narrators this time around. It’s a magnificent soundtrack that is a love letter to the worlds we visit during our protagonists’ travels.

09 Verticality

Although under water levels have been a bane of existence for gamers for the longest time, verticality is a challenging concept to get right for developers, but a challenge that adds a literal new dimension to the game. Add grappling, gliding, and climbing to the mix and you have a dangerous proposition for even the most passionate creator. Guerilla Games took the bull by the horns and produced a glorious experience. Look out Zelda, this explorer might just come gliding down the mountain side seeking a certain sword upgrade.

10 Strike

What is strike you may ask? It’s the Gwent, Triple Triad or Orlog of Horizon. At first glance Strike may appear a little like chess or checkers, but it’s rather different and may have a better likeness to Warhammer board games (I’m sorry Warhammer fans I have limited knowledge on this topic). Terrain makes a difference to your moves; enemies have special abilities and weak spots. It’s a great contender for a best minigames list.

It’s great to see a female protagonist standing tall in a franchise that has only gotten better since the original. Aloy might be the Lara Croft for gamers growing up in the 2010’s and 2020’s. She’s great, her companions are great, her game is excellent and an early contender for game of the year.