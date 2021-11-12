REVIEW House of Ashes – Best of the Anthology

A massive hit that has consistently released titles that have been met with wide appreciation. House of Ashes is yet another fine outing in the franchise and perhaps even its best. It’s scary, gripping, exciting and isn’t slowing down for anyone.

For the uninitiated, The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of games including Man of Medan, Little Hope and now its latest installment House of Ashes. You are in control of the decisions of several characters in every installment and your decisions will ultimately determine their fates. The game does include quick time events, but the big pull is really the cause-and-effect relationship between the characters decisions. Going back for your favorite character may result in both being killed or spending an extra moment in a dark room to search may gift you an item allowing someone to live, whilst lingering could cause the death of another person. This makes for fine replayability and is probably the single closest (perhaps close enough) experience you could have to participating in a horror film.

The author's personal favourite character © thedarkpicturesdotcom

Every good horror needs a great setup and this one is notably different than previous outings in the Dark Pictures Anthology. It is also quite a complicated saga, and we will try to avoid any major spoilers whilst we are explaining. The story revolves around an American Marine squad in the early 2000’s fighting in Iraq. The squad is sent on a mission to raid an enemy base believed to be holding weapons of mass destruction. Enroute, they encounter an opposing military force, and a battle ensues. During this firefight both sides find themselves in a temple where a third party enters the fray. Both sides realise that this new enemy is a far greater concern than their current foes and elect to team up and deal with this new threat. This is where the plot begins to explore concepts of ancient times, mythological creatures, previous adventurers, other things I don’t want to spoil and the nature of mankind itself. It’s got a lot going on and they manage to pull it together into a fascinating tale with wonderful twists and turns, all whilst being terrifying.

When we watch horrors, read horrors or in this case, play horrors, we must care about the people who we are living vicariously through. Relatable and realistic people with personal stakes are what is core to the experience. Complex relationships that intrigue us in any environment create wonders for the story when introducing a horror element. A great example of how good these characters are come in the form of Eric King and his estranged wife Rachel King. Going through a military operation with someone who you have a passionate history with is one thing, going through a nightmare with them is something entirely different. These two complex situations combined with a complex relationship is one of the reasons to truly get invested in the story. The voice acting is also solid and although sometimes I couldn’t help but feel that the dialog was recorded independently of the responses – it definitely isn’t bad.

The graphics are serviceable but aren’t something to write home about. The environments are the true hero in this regard. From the shifting sands of the dessert to the dark crevices you crawl through, its clear the developers put painstaking effort to ensure that the different spaces are unique and busy. You do suffer a little from camera positions in small spaces, but it almost adds to a sense of claustrophobia that the game is seeking to create in those areas.

As per the previous Dark Picture Anthology titles, you are also able to generate intel on the situation. This includes bearings, that reflect major plot points in the game; secrets that you can uncover throughout the play-through and information on your characters. Using these tools to educate yourself during your play-throughs is vital.

Haunting © thedarkpicturesdotcom

In conclusion, this may be the third installment of in the franchise, but we can only hope that its not the last. If the developer, Supermassive Games, can continue to produce such quality and memorable experiences, we are certainly going to remain hungry for more. If you are a fan of horror, then you will feel right at home in House of Ashes…

Actually, in hindsight, rather don’t invite us around for lunch if this is home for you.