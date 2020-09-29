How to turn your room into a dance studio

Dancers dream of being able to practice in reputed studios where a lot of facilities are available.

Many want to build their own dance studios so it is perfect for themselves and their crew.

The perfect studio can help you get into the mood to dance, express yourself and stimulate your creativity. But going to the studio may not be viable for everyone at certain times.

For those looking to get the most out of their practice sessions at home, a few of India’s street dancers have tips on how you can create your own dance space in your home.

Pick the right space

The space you select for your home dance studio can be anything. It can be your living room, bedroom, terrace, verandah, lawn, or anything else. There are just a few pointers to remember when selecting the space.

There should be enough space for you to move freely.

Try to pick a spot that is secluded so family and friends aren’t coming and going in the middle of your practice sessions.

Pick a spot where you don’t have a lot of external noise.

Pay attention to the amount of natural light in the space.

Your home dance studio should be a space where you are only focussed on your dance, so avoid picking a space where you might have other distractions like chores.

Chennai-based popping and locking dancer Nimble Funk says, “I practice on my terrace as it makes me feel free. At home, everyone is working and busy, which ends up being a distraction. However, on the terrace, I feel that I can internalize and focus better.”

For Bengaluru-based Velu Kumar, member of the dance crews Graffiti and Desi Hoppers, his verandah is a space where he is most comfortable practicing and also hosting dance classes. He believes any space can be inspiration for dance as long as you keep an open mind about it. “You never know what is possible in any given space unless you try. Dance is a creative profession and you need to have your own style and manner of doing things. You simply can’t replicate what others have done and hence, I would say, be open to exploring new things with the space you have,” says Velu.

Create a vibe

You will want to be stress-free and in the creative zone mentally in order to dance freely. So picking a space with the right vibe to encourage creativity will be super important.

Bengaluru-based dancehall artist and member of all-girl afrobeat crew Afrontal, Divya Easwaran states, “I practice in my living room as lighting is very important for me, I have tried a lot of different lighting styles in the room so that I get the right kind of vibe. I also started digging into my closet to see what props I have which I can use to set some tone and mood.”

Lights can play an important role in creating the vibe for dancing © Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer | Red Bull Content Pool

Sri Lakshmi, the founder of Paranoid Dance Crew, shares, “I have a lot of posters which I have put up in my room as it adds a lot of colour, giving me the energy to dance. I have also used a lot of yellow lights to create the mood for me to practice. I believe that having your own artwork can add a lot of energy to your dance space. For instance, I have done some graffiti on my terrace where I practice at times and it really gives me the energy I need.”

The need for mirrors

All professional dance studios have huge mirrors so dancers can watch their movements while they practice. This might not be economical or feasible in your house, or even outdoors.

But Sri Lakshmi and Nimble Funk say it’s best to not focus too heavily on mirrors.

“Mirrors are important when you are dancing with a partner or with a large group,” says Sri Lakshmi, while Nimble Funk adds, “Mirrors are needed when you want to go professional and have to work on your angles. But otherwise, they are not all that necessary.”

Mirrors are helpful for groups and crews © Naman Saraiya | Red Bull Content Pool

In case you do want to get a mirror for your home setup, even a single mirror can suffice. Make sure it is standing, installed centrally on a wall you will dance in front of, and avoid having any tables, chairs, desks, etc in front of it so you get a head-to-toe view.

Installing flooring

Dance studios will typically have wooden flooring, which might be difficult to manage in a home setup.

“Wooden flooring is expensive and buying it is also a challenge as the flooring comes in pieces. Also, one has to maintain the flooring which is also a painstaking task,” says Divya, who built her home dance studio up from scratch.

Dance studios usually have wooden flooring © Stefan Voitl | Red Bull Content Pool

Velu suggests following a similar approach to what he has done at home – install a vinyl mat of 1 mm thickness which is as smooth as wooden flooring. “It gives you the feel of a studio as well,” he says.

Alternatively, you could get a pair of good quality shoes with smooth outsoles so our movements are interrupted.

Get a good sound system

While it isn’t important to have a fancy surround sound system, having a pair of decent speakers with good bass and volume control is crucial.

“I would say that a good sound system is the most important thing to have as a dancer because if there is no music, there is no dance,” says Kathak and waacking dancer Anasua Chowdhury.

“[At the very least] if you have a computer or laptop with good sound quality, that could also work,” adds Anasua.

Good speakers will go a long way © Red Bull Content Pool