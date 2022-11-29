What Makes Kitesurfing One Of The Most Difficult Sports to Photograph

Craig Kolesky has been photographing kitesurfing for the better part of two decades. The Capetonian has spearheaded the photography team at Red Bull King of the Air since its South African inception. We spoke to him after the very successful 10th-anniversary event to get some insight into what takes to capture the action.

Read on to learn more about what makes kiteboarding so difficult to shoot. These are Craig’s words:

01 1. The Elements

Craig Kolesky at work © Retroyspective

By definition, shooting kiteboarding means you are in the wind. When it comes to Big Air kiting such as on Red Bull King of the Air this is multiplied to the extreme. You have to deal with wind, sand, and moisture – none of which are very healthy for cameras. In this vein, it is always imperative that once you've got your cameras set up, you keep them set up the way they are – meaning no changing lenses on the beach. What I normally do is go onto the beach with two bodies, and two lenses so I never have to change lenses in the wind. Also, thoroughly cleaning your gear when you get back from the shoot is very important that your gear's clean for the next day.

2. Getting the kite in the action

Kite and rider in the same frame © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to action shots, the kiters want to see the kite in the majority of the shots. So it's very important to work with the kiter, get a system in place and get communications that link you up with the kiter to get the shot. This is obviously not possible on an event such as Red Bull King of the Air (where you have to anticipate the action) but on a commercial or editorial shoot I have two-way radios with waterproof bags and I put one on the kiter and I'm on the beach with the radio. This is just a quicker way of telling the kiters where to go and how to line up and how they're looking in the photos

3. Understanding the conditions

Red Bull King of the Air © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Knowing conditions and knowing when to not waste your (and the kiter’s) time is very important. It's a good idea to get to know the weather systems of where you plan to shoot and understand how the wind and other elements work. In this regard I've been very fortunate growing up as a surfer and also having been involved in the kiting industry since pretty much the beginning. I know what's what when it comes to weather patterns and what you can get (in terms of shots) in certain conditions.

4. Don’t push the limits (too far)

Craig Kolesky at work © Retroyspective

You need to know when to draw the line and when to call it quits. All kiters want the best shots, they want the best views, but sometimes they try too hard and this can lead to injuries. As photographers, I feel as though we have a responsibility to pull the proverbial plug on a shoot when need be. At the end of the day, athlete safety is always first.

02 5. Stand the sand

Craig Kolesky at work © Retroyspective

The wind is absolutely gnarly, especially on Kite Beach where King of the Air takes place. The angle at which the gale force southeaster (the ‘Cape Doctor’) hits the beach there churns up sand different from any other spot I've ever photographed and it just gets in absolutely everywhere – your eyes, clothes, nose! We often go onto the beach wearing snowboard goggles, and snowboard jackets and fully covered up, wearing neck gaiters up to our noses for protection. It's taken some time to learn to shoot through the goggles but it’s definitely worthwhile.

6. Trying to get new angles

Foreground and background context © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

A lot of guys just shoot straight on. I prefer to mission quite a bit and try to shoot lots of foregrounds and through things (in the foreground) to add that extra layer to the image. For me foreground is key to adding that extra element of big air kiting.

03 7. Timing

Between the athlete and photographer timing is everything. Getting the exact peak of the trick is key and often difficult. You don't want to put a bad photo out there so what I normally do after a shoot is sent the athletes a selection and they'll select the images that I need to send out that are good enough (from a technical riding perspective) to be used in editorials and ad campaigns.

Inspired to learn more about big air kiteboarding? Watch the replay of Red Bull King of the Air here.