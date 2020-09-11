How to unlock Officer Dick in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Officer Dick is a classic Tony Hawk’s character, and this time around he’s played by the one and only Jack Black, so you’re definitely going to want to unlock him.

He can only be unlocked by completing the Rags To Riches challenge, which itself is made up of 24 challenges for your created skater.

After you’ve made a skater in your own godlike image, check out this guide for how to clear out those challenges one by one.

1. Seasick, Siiiiiick, Sicknasty

These challenges require you to get a combo greater than the Sick score target in one, five, and all levels respectively. Of all the Rags To Riches challenges, it is by far the most time consuming, and probably the most difficult. There are a few tips we can give you to make sure you can hit the high combos though:

When doing grinds, lips or manuals, double tap combinations of Triangle, Circle, and Square to chain moves together

Use Special tricks for high score boosts

Chains and multipliers are better than one off big tricks

Put stats in categories you use the most

Look for spots to farm combos – e.g. grinding the line of quarter pipes in the warehouse

2. Go For Gold, 4 But Never Fourth, Goldenrod

These challenges require you to get one, four, and six gold medals respectively with a created skater. Basic tips would be to get a high score and not bail, but that advice won’t be particularly helpful if you’re struggling. It's worth noting that there are good areas to farm high combos, and be aware that the skills needed for the Sick challenges can be applied here too.

Skate Park – The pool is a great place to hold a long combo grind, possibly with big air before or after the chain. Clear 150,000 or so and gold should come easily.

Burnside -–The eyeball pool is a godsend if you like grind combo spamming. You can routinely get 200,000 in a single combo with high Rail stats.

Roswell – It’s hard to spam here, but there are lots of lines and gaps that you’ll pick up just through regular play. Watch those bails and use some Specials to get 250,000+ – that gold will be yours in no time.

Marseille – Specific ‘spam here’ spots are rare, but there’s a lot of open flat at the back for Manuals and a lot of big bowl air to be had. 150,000 is usually enough for gold.

Skatestreet – The pool, halfpipe, and general flat areas are good for Lip, Grind and Manual combos off the big airs. Aim for around 200,000.

Bullring – Aside from Manual combos, spamming here is hard, but there are a lot of ramps with big air. Chain them with Specials and Reverts to get a big score. 250,000+ is needed to virtually guarantee gold, but around 150,000 can work with no bails.

3. Grey Was Here

Land a 50,000 point combo off Roswell's Grey Grind Gap using at least 1 Manual and a Lip trick.

This is easier than it sounds, as Lip tricks quickly build up high scores. Head around the back of the ramps to the lower alien entrance. Follow that path around until you reach a rail. Grind it, and the next one down, and the next; this gets your gap. Then, Manual over to the halfpipe. Line your skater up straight and pull off a Lip trick. Hold it or combo until you’re on 50,000, then revert out.

4. How Stimulating

Land a 45,000 point combo off Philly's Manual Stimulation Gap, using at least 2 Reverts

Manual Stimulation requires holding a Manual for a long time, so you want to save that for last and get your Reverts in first. This task also requires you to unlock Philadelphia’s skate park, which can be done by grinding up the stairs at the back of the level, where the SKATE 'T' is, and keep grinding up the wires. In the park, head to the back of the bowl, jump off it, trick, land with a Revert, and then Manual just further around the bowl to get another jump and Revert in. The score doesn’t really matter, as you can combo the Manual. Just get enough speed and air for two Reverts. Once landed, you have to Manual over at least two of the ground bumps in a single line to get the gap.

5. Poolside Burn

Land a 40,000 point combo off Burnside's Over da Pool Gap, using at least 1 Grab trick

The pool in question is the eyeball pool. From the back of the level, you should get enough speed to launch yourself via a Boneless over the pool. Pull off a Grab trick then land in a Manual and combo up to 40,000.

6. Beach Party

Land a 35,000 point combo off Venice Beach's All the Way Gap, using at least 1 Grind trick

All The Way involves Manualling along the wooden sheets laid across the small tables at the back, and must begin on the table itself; jumping too far along will mean the gap doesn’t count. Go slow, and start at the far end, away from the level start point. Manual along, then after the gap pops up, jump off and Manual to the nearby rail for the Grind. Keep grinding or hop back into a Manual to reach the combo.

7. Downtown Dirty

Land a 30,000 point combo off Downtown's Dirty Rail Gap, using at least 1 Lip trick

The Dirty Rail Gap is activated by launching yourself off the kicker near the start to the rail leading down to the fountain. Hop off at the end and Manual out of the left hand side exit, to a small quarter pipe. Approach this straight on and Lip trick it, holding or comboing for the 30,000.

8. Mallway Space

Land a 25,000 point combo off Mall's For the Atrium Gap, using at least 1 Grab trick

This gap is in the clear space at the end of the Mall. Ride up on the rail on the left hand side, grind it along while pulling combos, and jump off with a grab.

9. Up on the Roof

Land a 20,000 point combo off School 2's Drop Out Roof Gap, using at least 1 Grind trick

Use the kicker to the right of the start to get up onto the awning and grind the rail. Manual off and jump through the glass, making the opposite roof for the gap to count. If you missed the earlier grind, land in a Manual, jump off the roof and grind anything nearby.

10. High Flier

Land a 15,000 point combo off Hangar's Flyin’ High Gap

This is trickier than the low point total would have you think. To unlock it, grind the propeller on the Hangar’s back wall to open a secret area. Next, you have to launch yourself across the door gap, then land in a Revert and either Manual or Lip to hit the 15,000. To make the jump though, you need to have a full Special meter, hit the gap at a harsh angle, and jump with a Boneless. Do not stray from the white pipe onto the brown ramp; the gap will not count.

11. Be Special

Land a 25+ move combo with no Grind tricks and at least 1 Special

Equip a Special Manual trick and go for the Manual method. Score doesn’t matter, just combo and keep your balance.

12. Gaps, Gaps, Gaps

Land any Gap on all available Classic Parks

Most of these will come naturally just by skating them; several challenges here have gaps anyway. The only ones which give you trouble will be the two special levels; for Chopper Drop, jump back up and Lip trick the chopper, and for Skate Heaven, ride the level down to the half pipes at the bottom and Ollie across the platforms.

13. Lips 'n Stuff

Land a 10,000 point combo with only a Non-Special Lip trick and a Revert

This has to be a single Lip trick and a Revert. Hold it until 5,000 then Revert out of it.

14. Salt Flats

Land a 15+ move combo using only Non-Special Flip tricks and Flatlands

You’ll likely get this using the Manual method to get the Sick scores. Just make sure there’s no grabs and at least one Flip trick in there, and get a Manual chain over 15.

15. Halfpipe Dream

Land a 20,000 point combo with both a Grab and Lip trick, and no Specials

Grab off a halfpipe, Revert out, Manual up the opposite side and Lip trick until your score hits 20,000.

16. 3 Moves Down

Land an only 3-move combo worth 20,000+ points with no Specials

The easiest way to do this is to hold a three-move Lip trick or Manual combo for 7,000.

17. Grindy Grabby

Land a 30,000 point combo with a Grab trick, a Grind trick, and no Manuals or Reverts

Use the eyeball pool in Burnside to spam a long grind, then grab out of it. You won’t get much air, so the grab should be quick and short.

18. 5 and Away

Land a 5+ move combo with a least 1 Revert, using no Grinds, Specials, or Flatlands

Find a good halfpipe; Warehouse will do. It needs to have high sides and a narrow middle. Launch into the air with a Boneless or No Comply, pull off two Flip tricks, Revert on landing, and pull off another trick on the other side.

19. 8 Channel TV

Land a 40,000 point combo using only 8 Non-Special tricks

The easiest way to do this is to do an eight trick Manual and hold it until the multiplier is on 5,000 x8. With that many tricks, it shouldn’t take long.

20. Re-Revert

Land 15,000 point combo with a least 2 Reverts, a Grab trick, and no Grinds or Specials