The challenges of HYROX coaching – what every athlete should know

From my perspective, this is very much a reflection of how young HYROX still is as a sport. We don't yet have decades of former elite athletes who've fully stepped away from competition and moved solely into coaching roles. Many of the coaches you see today are still early or mid-career athletes themselves, often age-group competitors who've only recently discovered HYROX and decided they want to commit to it long term as athletes.

At the same time, many of them already come from a coaching background, whether that's endurance sports, strength and conditioning, personal training or physical education. Coaching was often part of their identity before HYROX entered the picture. I don't think this is about showing off fitness or proving something on social media. It's much more holistic. In a young sport like HYROX, athletes, coaches and the coaching culture are evolving together – and right now that overlap is one of the sport's real strengths.