Meet South Africa's best Tekken 7 player

Red Bull Hit the Streets 2020 continued to celebrate the South African fighting games community, by adding a second title to the competitive roster. Tekken 7 players from around the country were able to compete in online qualifiers to secure a spot at the Grand Final in Cape Town - and a chance to win entry to Red Bull Kumite 2021. Cape Town local and arguably one of the country’s best Tekken 7 players, Iggy Igsaan, claimed victory. This is his story.

Iggy has been playing Tekken since he was a kid. He remembers jamming Tekken 3 on the first Playstation Console with his four brothers. Though his competitive career only began with Tekken 7 about 3 years ago. Iggy was the crowd and community favourite going into the Hit the Streets finals. He dominated the competition with a strong performance all the way to victory. However, he almost didn’t compete in the event:

“It’s a funny story. I had heard through the grapevine about the three online qualifiers for Hit the Streets. I’m not a fan of playing online so I didn’t really pay it much mind. My teammate Callym (and the player Iggy would eventually beat in the Grand Finals), then told me about the Last Chance Qualifiers and finals. He said they’d be an offline event. I found out a week before it was due to happen! Thankfully another competitor Jonno (known as CactuarKidd) hosted an offline social that same week, I then had a few friends over the weekend before as well to help me warm up for offline. Seems to have done the trick!”

The top 4 players in the finals secured their spots through qualifiers. Once Iggy qualified it was clear he was the firm favourite to take the victory. However he says the pressure of being “the one to beat” is something he is used to:

“I’ve had a target on my head for as long as I can remember. I’m used to it. Maybe even enjoy it. Somehow the pressure gives me the edge.”

The Tekken 7 scene is steadily growing locally in South Africa. Many of the competitive players are quick to showcase the passion and camaraderie of the scene. The level of competition is steady improving, with Iggy saying the Last Chance Qualifier was hard enough on its own, and that was before the finals had even begun:

“I went back and watched the online qualifiers. There were some monsters there as well. The level is not where it needs to be overall. But, our scene has life, competition and rivalries. All the foundations needed to grow it even further.”

When it comes to growing the scene, Iggy is candid about his own involvement. However, he has contributed greatly to not only growing Tekken 7 but offering younger players an opportunity to find a safe space to play games and keep off the streets. He started Blue Spark Rogues, a crew in Cape Town that encourages new fighting games enthusiasts to push themselves and improve:

“It started with a few friends who just wanted some offline games and grew into something beyond that. Now, when we enter tournaments, there is an air of respect around having the BSR tag - something we hope to cultivate even further.”

Those within the Tekken community are quick to point out the important role BSR plays. Iggy’s crew is so much more than just a crew of competitive players. It has become a breeding ground for new talent and a means for many young players to enter the competitive world of Tekken 7. One of those players Iggy has mentored is Callym. The Backdash King he’d eventually beat in the Grand Finals - and a young man he has mentored. Iggy says that final round was a tough one for him and not only because of the level of skill Callym brought to their matchup:

“It’s always difficult playing against someone close to you, for various reasons. The match itself is a wild card. Your opponent will likely know your strategies and you are required to adapt on the fly. Conversely, I always root for my boy. There are definitely mixed emotions going into a match that could knock either one of us out.”

Iggy’s eyes are now firmly focused on Red Bull Kumite 2021, where he will fly overseas for the first time to compete against the best Tekken 7 players in the world. To prepare for the competition he has started a Blue Spark Rogues discord, to get more players to join for sessions. He believes the more players he faces and the more access to match ups and play styles he has, the sharper his edge will be. Over and above that though, the chance to compete overseas is still something he hasn’t wrapped his head around: