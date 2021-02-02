Here is what we think of Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God

One of the surprise hits for me last year was Immortals Fenyx Rising. Although it was produced by one of the biggest studios in the world, Ubisoft, it didn’t seem to get the hype that most of Ubisoft’s games get and sort of just arrived on our doorsteps.

Maybe that lack of hype or anticipation worked in its favour since I played it without too many preconceived expectations and boy, did I enjoy it. It was one of the few games that I continued to play long after my review was written and so when the first DLC arrived, titled A New God, I was very excited to jump back in.

A new god DLC © Ubisoft

Off the bat, I have to say that the new DLC has chosen a very specific formula for the way it does things. It doesn’t simply give you more of what you had in the main game. Neither does it choose to go in a completely different direction. Instead, A New God feels like a selection of all the trials from the main game pieced together in a sort of “hub world”.

Arguably for some, this is excellent - take all the best puzzles and fights and package them together as sort of end game material for those who have mastered the game and are looking for a challenge. Let me tell you the DLC doesn’t hold your hand and expects you to remember every skill from the main game. Besides the obviously mild spoilers that would occur for players diving into the DLC who haven’t finished the game first, the difficulty is significantly higher than the main game (to start). I found myself dying numerous times in the opening few minutes of the DLC as I slowly started to remember all the moves and combos I had mastered only a few months before.

For those who loved the story and exploration of Immortals Fenyx Rising you will unfortunately not be satiated by the DLC. Since the world is far less open and expansive you are sort of just moving from challenge to challenge with very limited exploration or treasure hunting. As for the story, it serves as a very thin motivation for doing the challenges. Essentially, you’re a god now, but if you want to be one of the “cool gods” you have to complete a bunch of challenges… now go.

The Pantheon © Ubisoft

That being said if you enjoyed the puzzles and trials from the first game then A New God will give you more of that in spades, without having to constantly open up your map to find out where to go next or having to spend minutes travelling and traversing to get to the next puzzle.

The new puzzles also throw in some fresh ideas, which at times will have you scratching your head. New abilities like magnetic beams, portals and orbs which replenish your stamina instantly create some unique puzzles which were at times quite rewarding to solve. Unfortunately, at times the physics can be a little inconsistent often resulting in failing a puzzle which you should’ve passed, but then again there were a few occasions when these freak moments of physics happened to work in my favour so I guess you win some you lose some.

The fighting in the game is mostly just used as filler content with the one noticeable change being that the use of potions is considered cheating in Olympos so you can no longer simply stock up and simply survive these fights through attrition which might have been the case for many fights in the base game.