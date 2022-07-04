What you need to know about Intel Africa Masters

Since 2006 Intel has sponsored the Intel Extreme Masters, a global gaming tour that sees the best of the best CS:GO teams battle it out around the world. African teams have, for the most part, not featured in this prestigious competition. By introducing Intel Africa Masters a potential “path to pro” could be forged, says Intel Country Lead for South Africa, Nitesh Doolabh:

“Intel is pleased to launch the inaugural Intel Africa Masters, a gaming tournament designed by Africans for Africans. Intel has identified the need to invest in the African gaming community to provide African gamers with a platform to showcase their talent.”

CS:GO © Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool

A CS:GO player who is no stranger to international success is retired Bravado Gaming player Dimitri “Detrony” Hadjipaschali. Detrony has lived and competed overseas, leading the historic Project Destiny a few years ago. He says Intel Africa Masters will shine a spotlight on the talent in Africa:

“Intel Africa Masters gives an opportunity for the best qualified teams to have a chance to showcase their skills versus neighbouring countries in an all in all tournament with a substantial prize pool, involving the entire continent. A relatively fair format to discover the best CS:GO team we have! Aslo, outside of what it does directly for Africa, it elevates the competitive image for Africa to the rest of the world, for CS:GO in this case and esports in general. There are teams and untapped talent which exists here - we just need opportunity and this is a start to that being fulfilled. Overall, it gives the competitive CS:GO teams across the continent a chance to compete in something simply just bigger, which involves ONLY our continent.”

Detrony is a co-founder and director of Bravado Gaming, whose CS:GO team will be competing:

“It’s really good for our team to be able to regularly compete against other international teams, especially the ones in North Africa who get to practice and compete frequently in European events. With CS:GO, it’s important to stay up to date and we definitely think, together with some of our international experience and their consistency in playing top teams, we’re going to help each other become bigger and better… and get ready to make another CS:GO mark from Africa - whether it is Bravado Gaming or another African CS:GO team.”

The competition will have four phases, starting with open qualifiers, moving to closed qualifiers and finally, the live finals which will take place on LAN in Johannesburg towards the end of 2022.

Inter-continental development seems to be the name of the game for African esports this year. Bravado Gaming recently expanded their operations into the rest of Africa, announcing physical Bravado Bunkers in various North African countries and signing players outside of South Africa. Detrony says this sort of development is important if we want to stand toe to toe with international counterparts in the likes of Europe or North America:

“There’s guaranteed untapped talent and potential within the esports space in Africa, it’s just all dispersed and players lack opportunity. Other than teams in Africa being directly part of tournaments in Europe or North America, which is somewhat difficult, I can’t think of a better next step then having a brand as big as Intel and a tournament host like Mettlestate stepping in and creating combined opportunity for teams and players.

It’s important, and it’s necessary. Who knows, there could be “the next big thing” or a sleeping beauty combining players within our continent to mix and compete with each other more down the line. It opens up CS:GO to a greater number of individuals and talent, as opposed to current or previous limitations where various countries within Africa would be in their own isolated bubble.”