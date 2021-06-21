Rocket League: SA teams claim top spots at the Intel World Open Qualifiers

The Intel World Open Closed Qualifiers for Africa is the first internationally recognised Rocket League tournament for South Africa. The Intel World Open is an international event featuring Rocket League and Street Fighter V. The titles have a combined prize pool of half a million dollars and the event is supported by the International Olympic Committee.

Rocket League © Epic Games

South African teams had an opportunity to compete in the open qualifiers alongside other African teams. The local contingent dominated the open qualifiers and Pirates Exdee, MIST Esports, Meh and MLGC ATOMIC claimed the spots in the closed qualifier. The top team will progress to the EMEA Regional Finals in the Intel World Open. Rocket League is, in short, car soccer. It’s a fast paced game with rocket powered cars aiming to push a ball into a goal. Available on PC, Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch - it has become an extremely popular and fun game.

Kyle “Zero” Albertyn, a Msc Marine Biology Student who plays with MIST Esports, says he was surprised during the open qualifiers as he didn’t expect Rocket League to have such a major following on the African continent:

“I was surprised by the number of teams that entered. I wasn’t surprised with the number of South African teams as MIST Esports knows a lot of the major competitors because we do regular scrims with them. I am ecstatic to see some newer teams enter the scene as well. On the higher levels of Rocket League, we all know each other. With the use of the ZA 6mans, our local server ranked leagues, this allows us to play with each other in an organised fashion and compete in a ranked environment on local servers. I do have in real life friends who play Rocket League around the gold-diamond level and often find games on the local South African servers, which is awesome! It appears the popularity of the game has been increasing in South Africa and with more players investing more time in the game, I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with some local server games (with regular queuing) in the higher ranks soon!”

Rocket League © Psyonix

21-year-old David “Happymeal” du Plessis plays for Meh says the open qualifiers were somewhat stressful, considering South Africa’s “unique” speed bumps: “For my team, it was stressful, we had loadshedding during the games and two of us had to organise a place to play four hours before the start of the tournament. We were able to set up and be in game 30 minutes before the start of the competition. I think the team played very well, narrowly losing to the first place team. Losing meant we needed to win all the other games in the loser bracket. The next few games were quite simple and we had no real issue getting through but the last 3 games were very difficult for us. We for sure thought we were top 2 going in, but at this point we were in a position where we needed to prove that. The last two games were very intense, having played up to 6 hours of Rocket League at this point. The whole team was tired, losing focus and playing top Rocket League was not easy. Saying that, the other teams were dealing with the same fatigue. We did what we needed to do, and came out with a second place. A great performance from the team.”

Both teams have been putting in extra practice in for the closed qualifiers. Happymeal says he has been focusing on allocating as much time as possible to the game and ironing out inconsistencies that he noticed in the last qualifiers. While Zero says MIST has been focusing on a whole bunch of scrims and replay analysis to ensure they can improve in Rocket League as a whole.

It is no small feat for four South African teams to claim the top spots in a continent wide competition, especially as it is the first internationally recognised one for the title. However, both Zero and Happymeal are quick to point out that Rocket League desperately needs more local support and tournaments. Many of the top level competitive players move on to other titles because there isn’t a vibrant competitive roster of games available. Hopefully the South African teams performance as they move through the Intel World Open will allow more interest in the game locally. When asked how Rocket League can build on the success of these teams and grow, Zero summed it well:

“Competitions, plain and simple. Competition breeds innovation, skill and determination. I believe if we are able to hold regular, major competitions within South Africa, or even Africa, the player base will increase substantially. The players will have something to play for, not just the next rank but whether it be monetary means, recognition or like our scenario right now, a chance to play against the best of the best. With more of our players becoming skilled, eventually rivalling the likes of the other international teams, I’m sure Epic Games and Rocket League will have to give us more chances to exhibit this.”