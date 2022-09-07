JabhiM claims another spot at an international Street Fighter event

Three-time Red Bull Hit the Streets champ, Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza has claimed another spot at an international Street Fighter event, easily making him one of the most decorated Street Fighter players to be birthed on the African continent. JabhiM’s fighting games career began from watching YouTube videos to learn how to play, because he didn’t have his own console. Now, he will once again jet overseas after winning the South African qualifier for Capcom Pro Tour 2022.

JabhiM’s qualification wasn’t smooth sailing. He found himself in the loser’s side of the bracket and needed to ultimately bring it back to defeat Bravado Gaming’s BillyDate in the Grand Final. So how did the Goliath Gaming player reset and clinch the win?

JabhiM seen during Red Bull Hit The Streets in Johannesburg © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

JabhiM: “I’ve been getting that question a lot since winning the qualifier. People tell me they would have given up, especially considering I was in the losers bracket and was two games down versus Vince (one of the other 44 players competing in the event). I kept telling myself I’ve been here before and this is nothing different. I tried to stop myself from feeling the pressure of not being able to qualify for Capcom Cup. Once I shut down the tactics they’d prepared for my Karin, I knew I was going to win it and then I started hyping myself, telling myself that the strategies were not enough to beat me. I started talking to myself, saying the weirdest and cockiest things (very out of character for JabhiM and his humble personality). I was energised on Red Bulls and could react to anything they threw at me. It sounds weird, I know, but that was how it went.”

When you look back on events like Red Bull Hit the Streets and the effect it has had over the past three years, there has definitely been an increase in interest in competitive Street Fighter in South Africa. The level of performance has also improved. Three years ago maybe one player could go toe to toe with JabhiM, but fast forward and the playing field is steadily evening out. JabhiM, who has competed overseas twice now, says the scene still has a long way to go:

JabhiM: “I definitely think the level has increased but we still have a long way to go. We need to follow in the footsteps of the rest of the world and adopt the mentality of “What I believe I am capable of doing, which I feel has no limits as long as I put my mind to it, understanding of the game and ability to adapt”. For example, during the qualifier, players prepared for my Karin, but once I adapted to how they wanted to play versus her, they crumbled. I lost three games straight versus BillyD but then waxed him 6-1 in Grand Finals. I was two games down versus Illustion’s VinPetrolium but came back and won three games straight.”

What JabhiM is explaining is ultimately the big match temperament that can be honed at global events, polished to sparkle in the back of your mind even when you think all hope is lost. It comes from losing a lot and learning a lot, from the best in the world. Which is ultimately what Jabhi will now be able to do, after winning this qualifier:

JabhiM: “In the winner’s interview I got so emotional. It is one of my dreams to compete in Capcom Cup. In 2018 I walked around dreaming of competing in Capcom Cup and, at the time, there was nothing to indicate we, as South African players, would even get an opportunity to do so. I remember saving money just to attend an international event in the hopes of trying to qualify. So, to eventually qualify, and in the last year of Street Fighter 5, it means the world to me. I am so proud that I will be the FIRST AFRICAN player to compete.”

The qualifiers were live streamed and the viewership numbers were poggers, to say the least. There definitely seems to be interest in South African Street Fighter players and what they bring to the table. JabhiM says everyone needs to keep watching:

JabhiM: “I believe the world is paying attention, more now than ever. Most importantly, this year we had more support from our own South African fans, which is far more valuable than international support. It is surprising that the viewership numbers grew a lot from last year, but we can’t forget that Capcom’s Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels pull in big numbers to begin with. While we’re speaking of people paying more attention, I don’t think people expected the highest level of Street Fighter game play, but were definitely surprised to find a high level of competitive play in South Africa… and we can only grow from here!”