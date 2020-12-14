How Street Fighter V is growing in South Africa

Jabhi “JabhiM” Mabuza soared to fame after winning the first Red Bull Hit the Streets in 2019. Not only was he able to travel to Japan to compete in Red Bull Kumite but he went on to sign with esports organisation Goliath Gaming and begin to fulfill his dream: to grow the Street Fighter V community in South Africa.

When JabhiM returned from Red Bull Kumite in 2019 he was over the moon about his experience, but the emotion he doesn’t speak about often is the frustration. He was extremely disappointed when he was eliminated early on in the competition based in Japan. Especially when he went on to play a host of casuals and began to beat the competitors. He realised his nerves had got to him and he came back to South Africa driven to learn how to overcome the nerves, bounce back and best them.

In order to beat the best in the world, he needed another chance to compete. Entering Hit the Streets 2020, for JabhiM, was the first step in his journey back to Red Bull Kumite and a second chance to put South Africa on the map. From the moment he won the first Red Bull Hit the Streets 2020 qualifier, it was clear his eye was firmly on that plane ticket. However, the player’s drive to be better extends to the South African community. After playing against the best in the world in 2019, he pledged to bring back the knowledge he has garnered to benefit the local scene. Knowing if local players upped their game he would be forced to improve as well.

JabhiM © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

One year later, despite a global pandemic which forced the fighting games community online, it is clear the JabhiM is well on his way to achieving many of his goals. The level of competition alone, in the local scene, has improved considerably. JabhiM says it was visible in the Hit the Streets Grand Final where the top 4 Street Fighter V players in South Africa faced off:

“This year, the growth that players made was visible. For example Logan (the international shoutcaster commentating the event) mentioned how Ren’s hit confirming was at 100%, which is something that is not easy to do.”

JabhiM © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

While the level of competition had improved, so had JabhiM. He made easy work of 2019 Grand Finalist Sunny in the first matchup and from then on the momentum flowed. JabhiM has always been an extremely driven competitor. He started his Street Fighter journey without a console, learning to play via YouTube videos and then trying to get physical practice time just before competitions started. That sort of motivation is unmatched and continues to flow through the esports athlete. While is biggest goal is now to overcome his nerves, he says he did feel that nervous build up before the finals, knowing he was the favourite and defending champion:

“As the previous champion there is always a target on your back. I did get nervous at the beginning but after I won my first match I just started flowing. I think the big reason would be the support I got going into the tournament. The Goliath Gaming family even flew down to Cape Town to support me!”

JabhiM © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

This year Red Bull Hit the Streets also added internationally renowned Street Fighter commentator Logan Sama to the broadcast team. The UK based shoutcaster joined the team virtually to commentate on the event. It was a huge leap forward for the local fighting games community because of Logan’s role in showcasing new regions to the larger competitive scene. JabhiM says having him commentate the matches was a game changer:

“Having Logan on commentary is a golden moment for the Street Fighter community in South Africa. Remember most of the players see themselves taking on the pros at the high level. When you have one of the best commentators commentating your watch, you already feel like an esports athlete. I cannot tell you how many times I watched my match just to hear what Logan was seeing during my play. I definitely would love it if we could have more international commentators in the future.”

The value Red Bull has added to the local fighting games community cannot be emphasised enough. Allowing the best in the country to travel and learn from world wide superstars and having the best commentators available to shoutcast games has amplified growth in a huge way. JabhiM says the importance of a tournament like Red Bull Hit the Streets cannot be overlooked: