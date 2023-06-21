South Africa's top Street Fighter player talks Red Bull Kumite

As a competitive fighting game player and three-time Red Bull Hit The Streets champion, you're a rising star in the world of competitive gaming. Can you tell us about your journey and passion for video games?

I've always had a passion for video games, especially in the fighting game genre, particularly in Street Fighter. I dedicated myself to honing my skills and underwent relentless training, which has propelled me to the forefront of the eSports scene. I showcase my mastery of complex combos, precise execution, and strategic gameplay.

Many people think gameplay is easy and anyone can do it. What are the challenges you face as a professional player?

There's a lot more to gameplay than meets the eye. It's not just about executing moves. I need to analyze and understand my opponent, anticipate their actions, and influence their decisions. There are mind games happening in between matches. So, it requires a deep level of preparation and strategy.

How do you prepare for a tournament like the Red Bull Kumite , considering the different character matchups and the new gameplay mechanics introduced in Street Fighter 6?

First off, I study the matchups in the game. Each character plays differently, so I need to prepare for each specific character I might face. In Street Fighter 6, there are 18 characters, so I need to be ready for any potential matchup and come up with strategies accordingly.

Can you tell us more about the eSports scene in South Africa and its growth?

The eSports scene in South Africa is growing steadily. Although it may not be as prominent as in the US, it's definitely gaining traction. Participating in eSports professionally has opened up many opportunities for me and other players in South Africa. It allows us to compete internationally and represent our country on a global stage, which is a significant achievement.

Sunny Sahota (r) Jabhi ‘JabhiM’ Mabuza (l) © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

How do you ensure your well-being and stay healthy while participating in a sport that isn't physically demanding?

It's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle even in eSports. While the physical demands may not be as intense as in traditional sports, a healthy body leads to a healthy mind. I incorporate exercise into my routine to stay physically fit and ensure that my mind is in a healthy state to perform under pressure.

As a South African, how did you convince your family that pursuing eSports as a profession was the right choice?

It did take some convincing, but I met them halfway. My parents supported me in going to college and obtaining a diploma, which provided them with some assurance. When I started showing positive results in tournaments and representing my country internationally, it made them proud and solidified their belief in my chosen path.

Are there any specific rivals or players you're excited to compete against in Red Bull Kumite?

Absolutely. I'm particularly excited to go head-to-head against a player from Japan who previously participated in the tournament back in 2019. They have a unique style that I find intriguing, and I'm looking forward to challenging myself against their skill. Japanese players are known for their high level of competition, so it'll be an exciting matchup.

What are your long-term goals in the competitive Street Fighter scene, and how does the Red Bull Street Fighter 6 Tournament fit into those aspirations?

My long-term goals in the competitive Street Fighter scene are to establish myself as a prominent figure within the eSports industry. I want to go beyond just competing in tournaments and become a recognized brand within the genre. The Red Bull Street Fighter 6 Tournament is a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills, gain exposure, and further solidify my position in the competitive scene.

Watch JahbiM take on the world's best this July as the most prestigious fighting game invitational tournament will come to Pretoria, South Africa. Red Bull Kumite 2023 will see some of the best fighters clash across two days of Street Fighter 6 action.