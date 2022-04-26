South African Sim Racer signs to first Lamborghini Esports team

Sherratt joins Gianfranco Giglioli and Simonini Giorgio, at the Lamborghini brand in the SRO Esports Championships. Sherratt’s signing comes as no surprise after the impressive driving he’s recorded behind the sim wheel.

Sherratt has dominated the South African sim racing scene for some time now, claiming the wild card spot for the 2021 Logitech G Challenge for South Africa and winning the country’s Solidarity eRace. Globally he has claimed a bucket load of titles in the last few years including being The Sim Grid World Cup Season 1 Champion, A three time Raceface Pro Champion and being named the Lamborghini Real Race 2021 Champion, after finishing third in the same competition in 2020. The young sim racer will now form part of the Lamborghini Esports team. He secured his spot after being one of the three regional championship winners for Lamborghini’s esports series “The Real Race”. As the EMEA regional champion, Sherratt was offered the contract and will now race alongside Giglioli, a former Ferrari F1 Esports driver and Simonini, the 2020 Sim Grid World Cup Winner.

Jordan Sherratt © Supplied

As a past 'real life' racing driver, Sherratt is no stranger to the world of racing, growing up in a passionate motorsport family, he moved to sim racing in 2020 after real life racing became too expensive to maintain. South African sim racers do not suffer the same ping issues that their counterparts in other games do, making it easier to compete locally in world events.

He currently makes a living off Sim Racing. Sim Racing is his full time job. While doing this he is also studying a Bachelors Degree in Construction Management part time. So what sets this successful racer apart from the competition? He says it is his work ethic: “I definitely think the amount of effort I put in sets me apart. As with anything, practice is the most important key to learning and improving. For most things I do, I deeply research and analyse everything to put myself in the best position possible to do well!”

When Jordan moved from real racing cars to sim racing, he started with a Logitech G27 wheel and pedals on a homemade DIY rig. As time went on and his success grew he moved over to a Direct Drive Wheel, Load cell Pedals and an aluminium extrusion rig - allowing him full immersion into the competition he loves so much. The key difference between his entry level rig and the one he currently races on is definitely the ability to be completely taken in by the game you’re racing in. According to Jordan, he feels a lot more now with direct drive compared to the Logitech G27 with regards to the wheelbase. However, he is also quick to point out he was just as fast on his old Logitech wheel in comparison to the Direct Drive wheel he currently uses.

When lockdown hit South Africa courtesy of the global pandemic, sim racing saw an increase in local interest. Jordan believes local racers have the ability to compete with the best in the world: “All it takes is practice and putting yourself out there. Asking for advice is the key! If I can do it by putting the work in, then anyone can. My advice to new Sim Racers is practice as if nothing is more important than seat time. Never be afraid to ask for help as this assisted me a lot to improve to the level I’m at now!”