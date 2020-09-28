"I don't have a box," declares US singer Jordin Sparks in the latest instalment of Red Bull Studio Sessions . Sparks isn't in the throes of moving house. Instead, back in the studio to write and record her new six-track EP, Sounds Like Me ( listen to it here ), Sparks is talking about attempts to pigeonhole her musically and how determined she is to stick to her own wide-open path. "When you do something scary, that's how you know that's what you’re supposed to be doing."

Her adventurous approach to music-making is captured throughout her edition of Red Bull Studio Sessions – a filmed, fly-on-the-wall document of how Sounds Like Me was made. Working with guest producers, songwriters, rappers and singers, Sparks is just as comfortable collaborating with Lord Quest – a producer best-known for working with hip-hop golden boys ScHoolboy Q , Raekown and Juice Wrld – as she is with electronic-pop artist Sad Alex and the other stylistically varied talents ( Zak Waters , Jordyn Dodd , P. Wright and Rami Jrade ) invited to help make Sounds Like over three days in LA. Sparks is not, it seems, afraid of the unexpected.

Sparks's approach is fuelled by an eclectic, electric energy she was able to harness early on. She's an artist who has absorbed influences from all corners of the musical spectrum, utilising her love of all music to power an impressive career that began, of course, when she won the sixth season of American Idol at just 17-years-old.

The ever-evolving production techniques that have propelled R'n'B through so many changes over the past four decades have played a big part in this. "I grew up in the '90s and '90s R'n'B is my favourite – Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, Babyface," Sparks told an interviewer a few years ago, citing Brandy and country pop star Martina McBride as major inspirations early on, too.

"It was kind of weird to have such a big voice and it was weird to try to figure out if that was normal or not. When I heard Mariah and Whitney, I was like, 'Oh, these girls have big voices like me, it's okay'."

Around the release of her third album, Right Here Right Now , in 2015, Sparks spoke, too, about her love of country, while the album itself was dominated by R'n'B, reggae and hip-hop bangers. She's also revealed her fondness for classic disco – "The harmonies in this song just give me chills,” she once said about the Bee Gees' Emotion – and remains in thrall to everything from Tori Kelly's gospel-soul and Ed Sheeran's slick, folksy pop to rap and trappy electronica.

Then there's her undying love of Motown, which inspired not just her singing, but helped kick-off her acting career, too, when, in 2012, she starred in Sparkle, a film about three singing teenage sisters from Detroit who form a girl group in the late 1960s. It was the final film role for her hero Whitney Houston before her death.

Sparks's eclecticism explains why she's worked with 2 Chainz on Double Tap , Shaggy on lilting pop-reggae confection Casual Love and why, last year, she collaborated with Elijah Blake (Usher, Rihanna) on joint EP 1990 Forever . It's also why the tracks on Sounds Like Me veer from the gospel-inflected Unknown, with its blend of soul balladry and bouncy hip-hop tendencies, to the Mariah-indebted Gimme More, with its nods to Sade's Sweetest Taboo, via the snappy snares, skipping synths and dancehall and LatinX vibes of summertime groover Red Sangria.

Lyrically, she's doing her own thing, too, shifting the focus away from self-centred braggadocio. "I really want some happiness, because my life is really good," she says during her episode of Red Bull Studio Sessions, referencing her love of personal, confessional songwriting. Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Sparks discusses her desire to reflect her family life in her music and is overcome with emotion during a concept presentation of one track, with Sad Alex on piano, as she makes connections between its lyrics and her own life.

"It's so beautiful, so pretty and so many people go through this, too," she says, through tears. "Do you choose to stay or do you just give up? That’s the whole point – you choose that person, you choose them every single day, no matter what you feel."

There's a defiance that reverberates through Sparks's music, including on this new EP, that is, in part, informed by her experience of loss. Her step-sister died aged just 16 of sickle cell anaemia ("She inspired me so much, she was such a fighter," Sparks said in an interview last year) and she's seen close friends pass away.