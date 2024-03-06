Jordy Smith Is On A Roll

In what can easily be considered one of his strongest starts to the season, Jordy has proven that he still has what it takes to win heats, in varying conditions. He has also been training in earnest since late last year, and he continues to train as the season opens up.

Going into Portugal, Jordy is sitting in 4th position on the WSL rankings, but there is very little between the top 5 ranked surfers on the men’s tour.

Kelly Slater called him for multiple world titles back in the day, a prophecy that has yet to be fulfilled. He has come close, though.

It's hard to believe that 14 years ago, in 2010, Jordy was runner-up to Kelly Slater. It was a clear-cut decision, though, as Slater was years ahead with about 17,000 points above Jordy, who was 8,000 points above third-placed Mick Fanning.

Jordy did it again in 2016, scoring a runner-up position to world champion John John Florence, and once again, it was quite a clear margin. Not quite the margin when Martin Potter won the world title in 1989 by the biggest margin ever, but it was clear-cut.

So, Jordy still needs a world title. A few injuries and a few crucial calls not going his way are parts of the reasons, but he is still competing at the highest level.

"One of the best things about the Wild Coast is that you can't just fly in" © Anthony Fox / Red Bull Content Pool

There is also a newfound maturity and wisdom in Jordy since he has become a dad to young Ziggy Smith. Since the realisation of the responsibilities of being a dad, Jordy seems to have collected his head and is surfing with newfound intent.

01 Lexus Pipe Pro

It took a little while, but Jordy is now extremely comfortable in big, gnarly lefts and adept at snarling lefts and throaty Backdoor rights over the Pipeline reef. This year, he was looking good for a big result at Pipeline in the season opener but was stopped short by local surfer Barron Mamiya and ended up in fifth place, good for a season start.

02 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Jordy went one better at Sunset Beach, a wave that he is even more comfortable with than Pipeline. Sunset Beach is the one wave that perfectly suits Jordy's power surfing style, and he was looking for a finals berth and possibly a win. Still, it was not to be. A misjudgement on a set wave at sunset saw Jordy wipe out and get beaten by Kanoa Igarashi in the semi-finals, leaving him with an excellent third-place finish.

Remember that this year is also an Olympic Year, for which Jordy has already qualified. Could this year be a Gold Medal? It may be his first World Title. Either way, Smith is looking strong going into Portugal.

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

His track record in Portugal is pretty decent too, with a 3rd-place finish and three runner-up finishes over the year.

"My life goal has always been world champion," Smith once revealed. It's never too late for it. Watch the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal live here.