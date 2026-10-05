There's Already Been a Jordy

These days Jordy Smith struggles to get hold of a surfboard. It's not that the quiver has run dry. His two sons have simply decided it's their turn.

“It's really hard for me to grab a board these days, because they think it's their time to surf again,” he says. “So my surfs may be limited, because I'll be giving all my waves across to them. Which is totally fine. The next generation continues.”

From most dads, that's a throwaway line. From a man with nearly two decades on tour, two world title runner-up finishes and a pair of J-Bay wins to his name, it's closer to a philosophy. It's also the thread through his part of What We Know Episode 2, “Community”. The episode ends on the Durban beachfront, the strip of piers where Jordy learnt to surf, and where he now backs the kids of Surfers Not Street Children.

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The programme takes children off the streets around Durban and through surfing, education and time inside the industry, from the factory floor to the brands. Jordy is careful not to oversell it. “We're not saying we're changing the world or anything,” he says. “But if we're changing one kid's life, that's a great step in the right direction. And I feel at that point we've done our job.”

Ask him about legacy, though, and there's no hedging at all.

“Legacy for me, I feel legacy is just really ego wrapped up, to be honest,” he says. “I don't need a statue of me, or for me to be remembered as this great, cool thing. If I can help somebody in one way or another in my life, and if they remembered me in a small way like that, then that's incredible.”

It's an unusual position for someone whose name is practically painted onto the point at Supertubes. But it fits with how he remembers his first win there in 2010. “That day just didn't feel like I won,” he says. “It felt like South Africa won. It felt like we all won.” Even at his peak, the result never quite belonged to him.

That's the Jordy the Surfers Not Street Children kids know. He sees a lot of his younger self in them: a Durban kid with street smarts, running along the pier to jump off and catch another one. He knows they look up to him too. He just doesn't want them to look up to him for too long.

“A lot of the kids here, they do look up to me, but for the most part I really want them to be the best version of themselves,” he says. “There's already been a Jordy. No one wants to see another one. So let's go. Let's be you, and be you the best you can be.”

It sounds like modesty. It's actually ambition, on their behalf. Jordy genuinely believes the next big thing in South African surfing is sitting a few blocks back from the beachfront, waiting on a break.

“We may be sitting on multiple world champions right underneath our doorstep that just need that one opportunity,” he says. “That one chance to be able to give it everything they have. And our country is littered with it.”

So if he isn't offering himself as the template, what does he give them? The same thing he was given: belief.

“My mom and dad would constantly remind me every single day, every time I paddled out, that I was the best,” he says. “Nobody's doing turns like that. No one's paddling faster. You're catching all the best waves. And eventually you start to look at them like, oh yeah, you believe I could do that?”

That daily reassurance turned a Durban grom into what he happily calls “a cocky kid” who arrived on tour thinking he could beat everyone. Now he hands it out wherever he can. Confidence rises and falls with results, he reckons, but self-esteem is what carries you. For some kids it's built in. Others need nurturing. Everybody gets a shot at building it.

He also sees how far one kid can carry it. “It's not just his life. It's the way he's going to treat his family, and families to come, and how he's going to educate the people around him,” he says. “You start with one, it ends up with five and ten and a hundred.”

Where it ends up, Jordy doesn't expect to find a statue. He's counting on something quieter. “I'm a big believer in karma,” he says. “I'm going to help out as much as I can, and maybe one day my kids are going to need help. And maybe it comes full circle.”

He has seen a circle close already. Late in the interview, talking about his own father, he stops mid-sentence. His dad told him recently that the moment he knew he had been successful, as a father, wasn't a heat win or a title run. It was when Jordy picked up the phone just to ask him to go for a surf and hang out.

“Those are the moments that a father could only ever wish for,” Jordy says, once he's gathered himself. “So yeah. I owe them a lot.”

No medals, no monuments. Just a phone call, a surf with his old man, and a stack of waves given away without a second thought.

Watch Jordy Smith in What We Know Episode 2, “Community”, to see him back on home turf in Durban.