Jordy Smith and the Aussie 'Triple'

As the World Surf League's Championship Tour , gears up for the third event of the Aussie 'triple' the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, we take a quick look back at how Jordy Smith has done so far.

Chilled, upbeat and friendly in his demeanour does not mean that Jordy Smith is still dead-set on winning events and a world title. His recent win in El Salvador has shown that he has all the elements in his makeup to win events and be at the top of the rankings.

A couple of close calls over the last two events may see him even more fired up for a big result at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro.

The rights at Main Break suit his forehand rail game, and the solid West Australian swell lines that pour into Margaret's suit his power surfing. Should the contest move to The Box, this also suits his surfing style as well as his commitment when the surf gets big and gnarly.

Jordy is in third place on the WSL Championship Tour leaderboard rankings, but Kanao Igarashi, Ethan Ewing and Filipe Toledo are right behind him, snapping at his heels.

To get into the Final Five is his next goal; to do that, he needs to hold steady. While everyone talks about how Trestles is so well suited to the smaller surfers and that Toledo has an advantage at the break, remember that Jordy has won at Trestles. Twice. In 2016, he defeated Joel Parkinson, and before that, in 2014, he won against John John Florence.

01 Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro

Going into the Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro at Burleigh Heads in Australia, Jordy Smith was on a roll and looking like the dangerman for the event.

After a win at the Surf City El Salvador Pro against fellow South African Matt McGillivray and a 5th place at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, he looked like the dangerman going into the event. He was relaxed and cheerful, enjoying the moment and surfing with power. The fact that he looked like he was heading for a final but was beaten by Morgan Cibilic by the narrowest of margins, being 0.03 of a point, did little to cool the heat surrounding him. It looked like he had found his groove on the fun point-break surf of Burleigh Heads.

Jordy came up against Kanoa Igarashi in the quarterfinals and was eliminated by Igarashi by a very narrow margin of 0.5 points, leaving him in 5th place once again.

The close calls will do little for Jordy, except to continue fueling the fires he is already burning and give him impetus for the Western Australia Margaret River Pro. Jordy knows his way around Main Break at Margaret River, achieving fifth place in the contest in 2024.

02 Jordy Smith At Bells Beach For The Rip Curl Pro

Jordy Smith and Bells Beach go well together. He won the event in 2017, and with his first-place finish, he has a second, two third places and a handful of fifth places. Jordy knows the wave well and likes to surf there. He would be a good call for any Fantasy League.

After a win in El Salvador, Jordy also had the momentum that comes from a win. Combine this with his affinity for bells, and it looked and felt like he was going to go on a tear, something like Martin Potter did in 1989. Pottz found his zone and went on the biggest tear in pro surfing history, winning by an unfathomable margin that has never been repeated. That tear started with a win and a confidence builder that saw him win four out of five contests.

Jordy Smith charges waves at Surf City El Salvador Pro © World Surf League / Red Bull Content Pool

Jordy looked good from the get-go, and when the contest moved to Winkipop, he was still strong in the lineup. Many of us wondered, could this be when he ascended to that space he was always supposed to be at, right at the top of the rankings?

A decisive win in the opening round saw him go up against Imaikalani deVault (Hawaii) and make short work of him. he then beat Joel Vaughn (Australia) before coming up against Morgan Cibilic from Australia. The quarter-finals were all intense, but none were as fierce as this one.

Cibilic was the wild card with the local crowd behind him. He, too, was surfing out of his skin, and a quarter-final placing for a wildcard is a big deal. But Cibilic wanted to go further than a quarter, while Jordy needed to win this heat so badly, to continue his run, to feel the vibe, to own it, and for domination.

The waves were tricky, with a medium onshore ruffle making for some very rippable sections and some wonky ones that did unpredictable things. It was a hard lineup to read, but there were high scores available.

As the heat wound down, Jordy was left needing a 7.43 for the win and picked up a cracker. A big turn on the outside, two solid power carves through the middle section of the Bells Bowl, and a final whip at the end to finish off.

When Jordy finished that ride, he seemed sure he had found the required score and walked up the beach, looking happy and satisfied with his performance. Not everyone was convinced, though, and there was much tension from the Cibilic camp. While Jordy was doing some interviews, with a big smile, the judges were deliberating, untenably.

Eventually, the scores were announced and Jordy came in with a ridiculously close 7.40, while needing a 7.43, thus losing by 0.03 of a point. Jordy is a highly experienced vet and has played this game many times before. He was stoic and accepting of the result. A true pro.