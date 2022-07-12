Meet Joshe Faulkner, the J-Bay local taking on the world's best surfers

Surfing
Looking back
Joshe Faulkner comes from a small township outside of J-Bay called Pelsrus. It is a rough place fraught with the usual gangs, drugs and crime problems that beset most townships in South Africa. Sometimes too wild to police, many of these little corners of the world go unchecked as police prefer to drive past and look the other way.
Sometimes they look the other way when people are stabbed, like Joshe’s mom was stabbed multiple times in a domestic altercation a while ago.
Joshe, however, found his love in surfing and has kept the waves of Kitchen Windows and Supertubes to keep it all together. A way of finding solace amongst the madness that sometimes threatens to engulf his life and the lives of others.
Traveling with Italo Ferreira
In November of 2021, Joshe joined Italo Ferreira in Dakar, Senegal to surf with local Cherif Fall. It was an invaluable experience for the goofyfooter, press play below:
Australia
Joshe has continued with some great results, supported by Billabong for many years, always with the eye on the next big win, the following result and the next step in his career. He managed to secure a slot in the new Challenger Series with some sterling efforts. The world opened up again, and people started travelling, getting on airplanes and competing freely in surf tournaments. His introduction to the world of cut-throat Challenger Series events on the Gold Coast was intense. Despite incredible surfing, he could not advance to where he needed to. Some very close calls did have Joshe and others scratching their heads, but he is not the person to complain or find excuses. So after that baptism of fire, it was time to head back to South Africa for the contest season.
Wildcard
While surfing at the Ballito Pro in Durban, Joshe was told that he had been awarded a Wildcard into the Corona Open J-Bay Championship Tour surfing event. This is the biggest and most prestigious surfing contest in the country. He was a deserved wildcard, vindicating his inclusion with some explosive sessions recently, most definitely of a world-class. Getting a slot into a Championship Tour event is one of the most significant and desired situations in the world of surfing. It doesn’t happen often, and there are usually surfers with all sorts of pedigrees who get the slots first. The World Surf League, however, had the courage of their convictions, believing that Joshe was ready, and awarded him the wildcard. It was a mind-blowing moment, but all Joshe has to do, in every heat, is go out and catch two waves and ride them like he would every session at J-Bay in the past and how he will ride them in the future. He is fast, dynamic, and has an affinity for the wave on his backhand.
Surfing in a Championship Tour event assures Joshe of a healthy paycheck, but that will be used for his next venture overseas, his next competition, and the next step of his professional surfing career. It is a dog-eat-dog world for many surfers who wish to compete at an elite level, but Joshe has the talent, skills and fortitude to make it happen despite the odds. He has done it so far, so there’s no stopping now.