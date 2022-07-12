Meet Joshe Faulkner, the J-Bay local taking on the world's best surfers

Joshe has continued with some great results, supported by Billabong for many years, always with the eye on the next big win, the following result and the next step in his career. He managed to secure a slot in the new Challenger Series with some sterling efforts. The world opened up again, and people started travelling, getting on airplanes and competing freely in surf tournaments. His introduction to the world of cut-throat Challenger Series events on the Gold Coast was intense. Despite incredible surfing, he could not advance to where he needed to. Some very close calls did have Joshe and others scratching their heads, but he is not the person to complain or find excuses. So after that baptism of fire, it was time to head back to South Africa for the contest season.

