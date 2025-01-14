Jürgen Klopp to return to soccer in new Red Bull role

Jürgen Klopp will take on new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, starting on January 1, 2025 – his first appointment since stepping down from a hugely successful spell in charge of Premier League giants Liverpool.

In his new position, the charismatic German will oversee Red Bull’s international network of soccer clubs. He will not be involved in the clubs’ day-to-day operations, but will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy. Additionally, the 57-year-old will support the organisation’s global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

Klopp, whose coaching career began with Mainz 05 back in 2001, spoke of his excitement at the prospect of taking over a multi-club project in a strategic role.

Jürgen Klopp joins Red Bull at global level

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” he said. “The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, described the news as the biggest appointment in the history of Red Bull’s involvement in soccer.

“We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull's soccer history,” he said. “Jürgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma.

“In his role as Head of Soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development. We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually.”

Klopp has been one of the most in-demand figures in the world game since his unforgettable nine-year era in charge of Liverpool came to an end following the 2023-24 Premier League season.

During his spell at Anfield, he led the club to a full house of the game’s top honours, including the Champions League in 2018-19, the Premier League in 2019-20, and the FA Cup in 2021-22, as well as two English Football League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. Additionally, his Liverpool side were twice runners-up in the Champions League and once in the Europa League.

Before that, he led Borussia Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, and added a DFB Pokal in 2012 that completed the domestic double that season. He also took the club to the Champions League final.

At both Dortmund and Liverpool, Klopp’s teams won trophies while playing with a high-energy style that put the emphasis on attack, and won over neutrals across the world.

He once said he liked his teams to play “heavy metal” soccer, and certainly he provided many rollercoaster rides for fans but that label does scant justice to the technical remodelling job he did at Anfield. Over the years at Liverpool, he turned them into a formidable all-round side, with rock-solid defence complementing the jaw-dropping forward line.

What is Jürgen Klopp’s next job?

Despite numerous links to many high-profile coaching jobs during his break from management, Klopp has decided his next adventure lies with Red Bull. He will begin his role as Head of Global Soccer on January 1.

He will not be involved in day-to-day operations but will oversee a group of clubs that bring the kind of intensity that became his own calling card as a coach.

The plan is for him to be officially unveiled at a press conference in mid-January 2025.

What has Jürgen Klopp won?

Klopp celebrates winning the Champions League final – at last! © Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Sport

Champions League: 2018-19, Liverpool

Premier League: 2019-20, Liverpool

FA Cup: 2021-22, Liverpool

English Football League Cup: 2021-22, 2023-24, Liverpool

FIFA Club World Cup: 2019, Liverpool

UEFA Super Cup: 2019, Liverpool

FA Community Shield, 2022, Liverpool

Bundesliga: 2010-11, 2011-12, Borussia Dortmund

DFB Pokal: 2011-12, Borussia Dortmund

DFL Supercup: 2013, 2014, Borussia Dortmund

Where has Jürgen Klopp coached?

Throughout his coaching career, Klopp has been fearless in giving young players opportunities and developing a style of play based around energy, speed, and precision. Usually referred to as gegenpressing, the system sees players press their opponents relentlessly whenever out of possession, before transitioning at lightning speed.

He first introduced the world to his coaching philosophy in 2001 at Mainz 05 having been named manager of the club where he had enjoyed the majority of his playing career. In 2004, he guided them to promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history.

A move to Borussia Dortmund materialised in 2008 and incredible success soon followed at the Westfalenstadion with Klopp leading them to consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 alongside a Champions League final appearance in 2013.

In 2015, Klopp took on the mission of awakening another giant of the European game, Liverpool.

Liverpool hadn’t won the league title in England since 1990, but Klopp’s passion, vision, and energy transformed their fortunes. The Reds became contenders for every competition and developed a pulsating rivalry with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City that transcended the English game, enthralling fans around the world.

Klopp thanks the Liverpool fans © ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/Getty Images

Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup – you name it, Liverpool won it all under Klopp’s guidance.

And while his next role might not be directly on the touchline, his career tells us that when Klopp and soccer are together, special memories are made.