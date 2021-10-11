This team is the king of Kasi football for 2021

After a day filled with shibobos and other showboating skills from Gauteng’s best kasi football teams, East to Soweto defeated Kathorus FC in the Red Bull Kasi Cup finals and were crowned the 2021 champions. The team from Soweto claimed the win by three goals to nil.

Running for the second year, Red Bull Kasi Cup was held at Alex Stadium on Saturday 09 October and saw four teams take to the field to try and win the trophy. The first semi-final saw Kathorus FC take on Yoyo FC, and after a heavily contested match, Kathorus FC went on to the finals. East To Soweto FC snatched a win from Sesfikile FC to set up a delightful final with the team from Kathorus.

Goals galore © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The final was one for the books, with both teams bringing their A-game. However, East to Soweto was the hungrier team on the day, leaving everything on the field. The team was well structured, with great defense and a strong attacking front line. The first goal was scored in the first half, with the last goal scored right before the final whistle. Kathorus FC tried to fight back, but the team from Soweto was too much for them.

“It wasn’t easy selecting the team to play today - there is a lot of talent in the kasi, but we were well organised in the end. I am very happy with the boys, they played very well and didn’t even concede a goal in any of the games,” commented East to Soweto coach Musa Kahzamula

Captain Salifu Mohammed commented, “I’d like to thank Red Bull for this tournament, it gives young people the opportunity to showcase their talent. I am all the way from Ghana and the Red Bull Kasi Cup has given me the opportunity to show what I can do on the field and I am very grateful for that.”

This year’s tournament was marked by a colourful legends match, which saw South African soccer legends take to the field to showcase their skills. Siphiwe Tshabalala, Jabu Mahlangu, Steve Lekoelea and Edward ‘Magents’ Motale were amongst some of the players in the legends team. They gave Yoyo FC a run for their money and proved that their soccer skills are still intact. It was a heated, action-packed match.

East to Soweto FC winning the Red Bull Kasi Cup © Mpumelelo Macu

Soccer commentators and former Bafana Bafana Legends Doctor Khumalo, Teko Modise and Phumudzo Manenzhe were there to give the players motivational talks before the matches kicked off.

The winners of the 2021 Red Bull Kasi Cup, East to Soweto will walk away with R100K cash prize. East to Soweto took the title away from Snack FC, which won the first tournament in 2019.

The matches were reported by the skilled soccer experts Kgotso Leshomo, who commentates for MAP games in and around Gauteng. He was paired with Gaohengwe Anthony Olebogeng Atong, who is known for rendering engaging commentary for various matches nationally.