Who will be crowned kings of Kasi football in 2021?

Red Bull Kasi Cup returns to crown the kings of kasi football on Saturday 09 October 2021. The action will take place at Alex Stadium and will see four teams go head-to-head for the 2021 title. The tournament will also a feature a legends exhibition match which takes place at the main event.
Red Bull Kasi Cup shines a spotlight on up-and-coming gifted football players, validating their dreams of becoming the next big star of South African football. The tournament also plays a vital role in the grassroots development of football in South Africa - especially in areas rich in talent but without the opportunities and facilities to cultivate the potential that exists.
The tournament has a unique format as there are only three matches – two semi-final matches and one final match. The teams participating are winners of the four major existing kasi football tournaments in and around Gauteng. The teams participating in this year’s Red Bull Kasi Cup are East To Soweto FC, Kathorus FC, Yoyo FC and Sesfikile FC.
South African football legend, Simphiwe Tshabalala is no stranger to Kasi football as a former player and avid supporter. “The qualities I took from playing in the streets of Phiri that helped me to become the player that I am today were discipline, teamwork, and selflessness. There is raw talent in grassroots football that needs to be nurtured and I commend Red Bull for hosting a tournament like Red Bull Kasi Cup that gives amateur players the opportunity they need to showcase their talent.” says Tshabalala.
The main event will take place on 09 October 2021 at Alex Stadium and will be three matches (two semi-finals and one final with competing teams) and a South African legends exhibition match.