Munsieville Magical Galacticos FC wins Red Bull Kasi Cup

After a day of showboating skills from Gauteng’s best kasi football teams, Munsieville Magical Galacticos FC defeated Chego 17 to be crowned the Red Bull Kasi Cup 2022 champions. The team hailing from the West Rand clinched the win by 1 goal to none.

In its third year, Red Bull Kasi Cup, one of SA’s most popular footballing events, returned to the home of kasi football, Alex Stadium for a second year running on Saturday 27 August 2022 and saw four of the best kasi teams take their shot at the title. The first teams to take to the field were Munsieville Magical Galacticos FC and Basil FC, and after a hard-fought match Munsieville Magical Galacticos FC secured their spot in the finals. Checo 17 proved too much for their opponents Bekilanga FC as they snatched the win to set up a thrilling final with the team from the West Rand.

Ahead of the final, the over two thousand crowd was treated to a thrilling curtain raiser by some of Alexandra’s finest soccer talent. The two teams were made up of former and current Alexandra professional soccer players, including Papi Mgomezulu, Sphamandla Mlaba, and Seun Mashishi.

The final was definitely one to remember, with the first half being heavily contested with both teams playing a cautious game. The second half saw Munsieville Magical Galacticos FC come out with guns blazing as they took the attack to Checo 17. The winning goal was scored by Nhlonipho Dlamini in the 69th minute.

It was tough out there © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

“We are very excited about our win today and would like to thank Red Bull for this opportunity and experience for the entire team. It feels like a full circle moment for us - we missed last year’s tournament and had to go through a long journey to get here and be the first team from West Rand to win the title,” said the winning coach Thato Mangqangwana.

Winning team captain, Mpho Patane commented, “Our performance was good throughout the entire tournament, we played an attacking semi-final and managed to score a lot of goals. Our final game was a bit cautious, but our coach told us to push and give it our best, we did that and are happy to be crowned the 2022 champions.”

South African soccer legends Tebogo Mokoena, Malombo Lichaba, Steve Sekano, and Joseph Makhanya were also present to show their support for the teams that represented their kasi tournament.