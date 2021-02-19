Kicking off Red Bull BC One South Africa 2021

The world’s most prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One , returns this April to find the country’s top B-boy and B-girl. Celebrating its 20-year legacy, the Red Bull BC One breaking competition is the longest-running breaking competition in the world and has established global superstars in the world of breaking.

With breaking becoming an official Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, competitions like Red Bull BC One are now more important than ever to establish the country’s top stars. Four qualifying cyphers will be taking place across the country this February and March culminating in the national final taking place in Cape Town on 24 April 2021. From there, the top B-boy and B-girl will represent South Africa at the Red Bull BC One world final later in the year.

Each qualifying cypher weekend will consist of two days with the first being a workshop featuring the country’s best breakers and the second being the qualifying cypher where the regional B-boy and B-girl winner will win their spot to the national final. The cypher weekends will be taking place in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Oudtshoorn.

The four qualifying cypher and workshop weekends are:

Johannesburg: 27 & 28 February 2021 – Constitution Hill

Port Elizabeth: 06 & 07 March 2021 – Fairview Sports Centre

Cape Town: 13 & 14 March 2021 – Joseph Stone Hall

Oudtshoorn: 20 & 21 March 2021 – Toekomsrus Community Hall

B-Boys The Curse, Meaty and Shorty Blitz © Tyrone Bradley

B-girl, DJ and producer, Courtnae’ Paul, South Africa’s Top 32 representative in the Red Bull BC One e-battle 2020, is excited to see what the breakers will bring to the cyphers this year, saying that “the breakers all over South Africa have been working and training hard over the last year during lockdown. With the dance calendar being quite empty lately, Red Bull BC One is always something that the breakers and audiences look forward to so I’m sure the b-boys and b-girls will leave it all on the floor.”

Red Bull BC One is always something that the breakers and audiences look forward to so I’m sure the b-boys and b-girls will leave it all on the floor. Courtnae’ Paul

Local three-time Red Bull BC One champion, B-Boy The Curse, has high hopes for this year’s competition. “This year, the Red Bull BC One competition is probably the most anticipated breaking event of the year. It’s going to be a blast!” says B-Boy The Curse.

The Red Bull BC One competition is probably the most anticipated breaking event of the year. It’s going to be a blast! B-Boy The Curse

Breakers will need to register to participate in the regional qualifying cyphers to stand a chance to earn a place in the national final.